The general consensus from those who saw the photo on Facebook was that I’d lost my mind. Of course, that’s never stopped me in the past. There were a few, though, who said it looked like I was having fun.

I’ve been here before...last year about this time, in fact. A wild cherry went down in the yard and I spent several days behind the Husky getting it cut into manageable pieces. That tree fell at night in calm weather...a morning present to ponder over my first cup of coffee. This time we saw it coming. Joneen and I love to sit on the screened porch and watch storms. This one didn’t seem extraordinary until a microburst took out a dead pine on the other side of our pond. From 150 yards away, we watched it come down and bring another pine, a walnut, and several poplars with it. The whole mess crashed onto the dam and the treetops splashed into the water. “Uh-oh! There’s a couple of day’s work for sure.”

“I think I heard something on the other side of the house, too.” We go to investigate and find a massive oak pulled up by the roots and taking up most of the back yard. It’s a beautiful tree, close to 90 feet tall and more than three feet across at the base. I’m sure it’s over 100 years old. The sadness of seeing a living thing that old and majestic destroyed in a few seconds is hard to describe. Dead pines go to ground but this isn’t normal. We both feel like crying. Plus, the tree is healthy, no sign of rot or disease, and the tree beside it (bigger and taller) suffered no damage. It’s hard to imagine a burst of wind so powerful and yet so precise, almost as if God wanted this particular tree.

The storm passes and I survey the damage. The treetop made it to the edge of our orchard and took a couple of peaches and a pear with it. The clean-up will be measured in weeks instead of days. I suppose we could hire someone to do the work but it’s sort of a matter of pride to do as much as I can plus, I’m cheap and after hearing the prices quoted to other folks, I’ll give it my best.

The first week is spent cutting smaller branches and hauling them to several piles with the tractor bucket. As I get to the larger branches, I’m careful to avoid cutting ones that seem to support the weight of the tree. At least half of the tree is still off the ground and top heavy. If I cut the wrong branch, the thing could roll. Being in the wrong place if that happens could ruin my day. Eventually I’m to the point that I need to get some of the higher branches down. A chainsaw and a ladder don’t seem like a great idea but if I can get Joneen to lift me up in the tractor bucket, I could do some damage – to the tree, that is.

“Are you nuts? How many ways could this go wrong?”

“I brought my tree stand harness home. I’ll tether myself to the bucket. As long as you take me up and down slowly, I’ll be able to keep my balance. I’ll cut small chunks so we won’t have to worry about them kicking back.”

The discussion goes on for a few days but after some practice sessions, Joneen feels more confident. She positions the tractor bucket a few feet from the tree. I warm up the saw so it’ll start easily and attach my tether to the keeper strap. I give her the thumbs up and she starts to raise the bucket. HMMM, this seemed like a great idea but this darn thing is HIGH and that limb seems a lot bigger up close. My racing heart isn’t from the joy of the experience and hers isn’t because she’s smitten with me. Maybe the tree service is still in play.

OK. Deep breath. I’m up here now. Might as well see if we can make it work but I’m too close to the tree to be safe. I motion Joneen to move the tractor back a half foot so I can extend the saw but not be off balance. Satisfied with the position, I stand and brace myself as much as possible crank it. The motor starts on the first pull. The blade is sharp and makes short work of the round. It falls safely to the ground with an impressive thunk. Elation! We did it!

Joneen lowers the bucket, positions the tractor for the next cut and raises me again. In half an hour we’ve cut as many of the limbs as my 18-inch bar can manage. It’s a win but there’s still lots of tree that I won’t be able to cut.

“What a team. We rock!”

“Maybe so but I’ve had as much excitement as I can stand. I’m going in and pouring a glass of wine.”

“You know, if I buy a new saw with a 24-inch bar and we could probably knock the rest of this out.”

My love shakes her head slightly but doesn’t comment as she heads for the house. I’m not exactly sure how to interpret her response but I’m taking it as a “Maybe.” Dale and Joneen Sargent are stewards of a tract of mountain land, Demeter, in Bland County. Dale can be reached at dsargent522@gmail.com.