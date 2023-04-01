EASTER EGG HUNT. The Saltville Ministerial Association will host an Easter egg hunt in the Town Commons at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.

EASTER EGG HUNT. An Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Davis Memorial UMC, across from Atkins Elementary School, on Tuesday, April 4, at 5 p.m. All children invited. Bring a basket or bag to gather eggs in.

HIS SACRIFICE. Grace Christian Academy students will present the Easter play “His Sacrifice” on Thursday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Freedom Tabernacle Ministries in Atkins.

BEHOLD THE GRACE OF GOD. The Easter program “Behold the Grace of God” will be presented at Adwolfe Free Will Baptist Church on Friday, April 7, at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1032 Grubmore Road, Marion. All are welcome.

EGG HUNT & PIZZA. Falling Water Baptist Church, 2206 Hwy. 16 in Marion, will host an Easter Egg Hunt and pizza on Saturday, April 8, from 2-4 p.m. Bring a basket.

WE REMEMBER CALVARY. On Holy Saturday, April 8, at 6 p.m., Marion Baptist Church’s Music Ministry will present the Joyful Noise Choir, accompanied by a small chamber orchestra and pianist Pat Britton, as they offer We Remember Calvary. The Easter musical includes many familiar hymns such as My Faith Looks Up to Thee, The Old Rugged Cross, Near the Cross, Have Thine Own Way, Lord, and Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus. The choir is made up of singers representing multiple Smyth County churches and denominations.

GLOW IN THE DARK EGG HUNT. Marion First Church of God, 418 Chatham Hill Rd., will host a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m. Bring a basket.

FIRST FOOD PANTRY. The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are April 25, May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out. No income or residency documentation is required.

GRIEFSHARE. First United Methodist Church in Marion is offering GriefShare support groups weekly on Tuesdays through May 2. Individuals may choose between two sessions: one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The group meets in the church conference room accessed via the church office entrance. Individuals may start attending a GriefShare group at any point. Each session is self-contained and doesn’t need to be experienced in sequence. For more information, call 276-783-5194.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.