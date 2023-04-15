For decades 4-H has stressed the life skill of public speaking.
Youth practice this through “How To” poster projects, reasons in livestock competitions, “Public Speaking Topic” projects, and community engagement opportunities. On April 8, Smyth County 4-H in partnership with Oak Point Elementary hosted the first county competition in five years. During this competition, volunteer judges witnessed Public Speaking and How-To projects from a plethora of Smyth County fourth- and fifth-grade students.
According to Bailey Robertson, 4-H Extension agent, “These students brought their A-game to this event and gave it their all! The one phrase that kept coming from our judges was ‘This isn’t an easy job.’” By the end of the morning, the judges selected nine contestants to represent Smyth County at the Area Contest on April 22 at Bland County High School. Those students are Elizabeth P., Alayna A., Madelynn T., Ava V., Madeline T., Gracie A., Katie B., Levi K., and Karma M. “However,” Robertson said, “the other 23 participants need to be credited for their efforts and hard work, along with the volunteer judges and school staff! It is pretty amazing watching a community come together on a Saturday morning to support youth while they strive to improve themselves for the future!” Robertson explained, “Here in the Extension/4-H office, we strive to help youth understand that this life skill will follow them for the rest of their life. We live in a world where communication is necessarily not only in a job atmosphere but practically in everything we do! These 4-H projects and opportunities help youth bloom as they age and form into a productive adult!”
To illustrate his point, Robertson offered a photo of a public speaking competition that was held at Chilhowie Elementary 30+ years ago in which students like Andy O., Chuck O., and Wayne T. participated and improved their public speaking skills. “These three students along with the rest have since grown and put those public speaking skills to the test in the roles of Ag Extension agent, Farm Bureau Insurance agent, and school principal,” Robertson noted.