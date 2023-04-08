A federal jury convicted a Houston, Texas, man last week for trafficking large quantities of high-purity methamphetamine from Mexico into Southwest Virginia.

A total of 26 defendants have now been convicted over the course of the six-year investigation, which started with the investigation of street level dealers in the Smyth County area.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Alonso Cantu-Cantu, 46, of Houston, Texas, was the major source of supply for a drug conspiracy that distributed more than 33 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 6 kilograms of cocaine into Southwest Virginia through a multi-jurisdiction drug trafficking organization, according to a written statement.

“This major conviction is the result of a six-year investigation. I’m proud of the collaborative work done to get this massive quantity of dangerous drugs – and dealers — off our streets,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Cantu-Cantu received methamphetamine in 55-gallon drums that had been transported into the United States in water tankers, directly from sources in Mexico. Cantu-Cantu then redistributed the drugs through distributors from Indiana, who ultimately distributed down the supply chain through the western district of Virginia, from Harrisonburg to Bristol, Virginia. Many of these transactions were orchestrated through another major drug trafficker who was incarcerated in Virginia prisons during the conspiracy, according to the statement.

In all, the estimated street value of the methamphetamine and cocaine distributed during the course of the conspiracy was more than $1.4 million. Over 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 125.4 grams of heroin, 94 grams of cocaine, and 7 firearms were seized.

United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh and Virginia Attorney General Miyares made the announcement earlier this week.