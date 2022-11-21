On Giving Tuesday, agency to host online Q&A about environmental justice in Southeast

Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project Inc. (SERCAP), a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization, is preparing to launch its annual Awareness and End of Year Fundraising Campaign by hosting an online Q&A session as part of its #GivingTuesday activities on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The purpose of the campaign and online Q&A session is to raise public awareness around environmental justice (EJ) issues in the Southeast U.S., especially those surrounding water/wastewater infrastructure needs. Now more than ever, educating the general public about common EJ issues in rural communities, and the importance of providing reliable access to clean, safe drinking water and environmentally sound wastewater facilities to everyone, is critical to the public and environmental health of communities.

SERCAP’s mission is to improve the quality of life for low-income individuals by promoting affordable water and wastewater facilities, community development, environmental health, and economic self-sufficiency. SERCAP works toward accomplishing its mission by providing training, technical, and financial assistance to communities and low-to-moderate income (LMI) individuals for water, wastewater, housing, and community development projects.

This year on #GivingTuesday2022, Nov. 29, SERCAP is hosting a no holds barred Q&A session on the current state of environmental justice in the Southeast U.S., especially in rural communities, and the impact that environmental justice has on poverty in America. Anyone interested in participating in the Q&A session can join the webinar online at: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82711635333?pwd=TDFWY0NMVDA2WGNOeXNiMGhPdGNTUT09, with Meeting ID – 827 1163 5333, and Passcode – 165794.

SERCAP has also set up a #GivingTuesday2022 Fundraising Campaign online, which can be accessed at: https://sercap.networkforgood.com/projects/177610-giving-tuesday-2022-53-000-for-sercap-s-53rd-year, or you can contact SERCAP’s director of planning & development, Lauren Mason, at 540-345-1184 ext. 125 or via email at lmason@sercap.org.

More information about SERCAP and the campaign is also available by visiting www.sercap.org, by liking SERCAP on Facebook @SERCAPWater, and/or by visiting SERCAP’s YouTube Channel: SERCAPWater.