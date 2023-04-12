Baseball

Chilhowie upends Richlands

Ben Kilbourne was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Connor Smith also drove in three runs to lead Chilhowie past the Blue Tornado, 13-2

Isaac Booth and Talan Poe combined to allow just one hit over five innings for the Warriors (5-4).

Parker Lowe doubled and drove in a run for Richlands.

Soccer

Honaker 2, Tazewell 0

Landon Marsh scored two goals, Thomas Ball had an assist and Austin Clayburne had the clean sheet in goal in the non-district win for the Tigers.

Wise Central 9, Richlands 4

Lauren Jackson homered, doubled, singled, scored two runs and drove in two more in the Warriors’ non-district road win over the Blue Tornado.

Lexi Baker allowed two hits, no runs and struck out seven to pick up the win. Emily Sturgill homered, doubled and drove in three runs.

Arin Rife had a triple, double, single and drove in three runs for Richlands. Erica Lamie added three hits and took the loss in the circle.