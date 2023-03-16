“Is that something? Right over there. It flashed for a few seconds.” It’s a bit past ten and we’re in the parking lot of a beach access, staring at the sky. It’s the third day of our “Northern Lights” Iceland trip. That’s the name of this trip on the travel company’s website although there hasn’t been much chance for a sighting. On day one, we had a nice walking tour of Reykjavik but our Northern Lights evening cruise was cancelled because of overcast skies and high winds. Instead, we took in a whale museum complete with life-sized foam models and commentary by a marine biologist – interesting but way more information than I could absorb. Day two got off to a slow start since two thirds of our group was a day late getting to Iceland. Several planes couldn’t unload because high winds and weren’t available for a return to the US. Thus, a day’s worth of flights was cancelled.

Yesterday, on our way from Reykjavik to Vik, we saw a cool waterfall along with some hot springs and a geyser. We also saw a lake formed by the continental rift – the line along which the tectonic plates of North America and Eurasia are pulling apart, forming a long crevasse in the earth. We were scheduled to see three other attractions but our bus driver got lost on a detour and we were treated to an impromptu tour of rural Iceland. Last night’s Northern Lights viewing was cancelled because of cloud cover.

Today, we rode a very long way along the southern coast to see lava fields, glaciers, a frozen waterfall and lagoon full of icebergs – at least they will be icebergs once the tide carries them out to sea. The parking lot of the waterfall is a solid sheet of ice so we observe from the bus. It takes our driver quite a spell to get turned on the ice. For a few minutes, we’re afraid we might be spending the night. The landscape is impressive in scope but stark and rugged. There’s little color save for the black of lava, the white of ice and snow and the brown of dormant vegetation. There are few trees and the cliffs shoot up from the plain in jagged columns. Some of the lava fields go on for miles. The glacial plains are black and barren, wiped clean by the occasional glacial outburst – a flash flood caused by a volcanic eruption under a glacier.

After dinner we load up and head out to look for the Lights. Since the weather will close in again tomorrow, this may be our only chance. The sky is partly cloudy at best but we’re going to give it our best shot. Most of our group huddles around the bus, glued to the “Lights” app on their phones. It supposedly tells them which way to look. Joneen and I didn’t load the app. We walk off into the darkness a bit and scan the sky. That’s when we see them…we think. Although the rest of the folks see nothing, I’m with Joneen the Morel Finder. My love has an almost supernatural ability to see texture and subtlety. Yep, there’s something up there since we both point the same way as we trace their path across the sky. None of the fleeting flashes last more the ten seconds.

So, I’m happy to report that we can check Northern Lights off of our bucket list but instead of something akin to Fourth of July fireworks on the Hudson, this reminds us of the neighbor’s kids firing year old bottle rockets in a back yard a quarter mile away. Not quite what we were expecting. Some of our group hear us talking and walk over to check it out. We try to point out the Lights to several couples but as soon as we point, they fire up their cell phones and try to get a picture. The problem is that the Lights are so subtle, that the devices kill night vision and you can no longer see them. After a bit we shut up and quit trying to help. What does it say about us that we come thousands of miles to see a natural phenomenon yet can’t power down our devices for long enough to see what’s in front of us? If we can’t grab a picture on our IPhone 13, did we really experience it? I guess you’ll have to take our word about what we saw ’cause we can’t show you a pic.

The group gets cold and bored pretty quickly and we leave well before the scheduled time. Besides, clouds are rolling in. There’s little chance of seeing anything else and we’re all working with quite a sleep deficit. We’ll be up at seven in the morning for breakfast and on the bus by eight for more waterfalls, museums and beaches -in the rain and wind.

My dreams are of Demeter on a cold, clear, calm night with frost on the trees and a full moon rising over Hogback. I click the heels of my boots together. There’s no place like home.

Dale and Joneen Sargent are stewards of a tract of mountain land, Demeter, in Bland County. Dale can be reached at dsargent522@gmail.com.