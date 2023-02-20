BOYS BASKETBALL

GAME RESULTS--

Monday Feb. 13

2022-23 MED tournament

First round

Bland County 66, Galax 53

Auburn 73, Giles 41

Grayson County 51, Fort Chiswell 35

Wednesday Feb. 15

Semifinals

George Wythe 74, Grayson County 50

Auburn 88, Bland County 55

Saturday Feb. 18

At Galax HS, Galax

Championship final

George Wythe 55, Auburn 52

Third-place game

Grayson County 52, Bland County 32

THIS WEEK’S GAMES--

Tuesday Feb. 21

2022-23 Region 1C tournament

Quarterfinals

1.Pioneer #4 (Craig County) at MED #1 (George Wythe)

2.Pioneer #3 (Covington) at MED #2 (Auburn)

3.MED #4 (Bland County) at Pioneer #1 (Narrows)

4.MED #3 (Grayson County) at Pioneer #2 (Parry McCluer)

Tomorrow

At Pulaski County HS, Pulaski

Semifinals

5.Winner game one vs. winner game four (6:00 pm)

6.Winner game two vs. winner game three (8:00 pm)

Saturday Feb. 25

At VT Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg

Championship final

7.Winner game five vs. winner game six (8:00 pm)

BOYS BOX SCORES

GALAX (4-19) 53

Jeminson 4 7-14 16, Lundy 1 1-2 4, Stuart 3 0-2 6, Dillon 3 0-0 9, Noel 6 0-0 15, Gentry 0 0-0 0, Mankins 1 1-2 3, Meija 0 0-2 0. TOTALS 18 9-22 53

BLAND COUNTY (16-6) 66

Watters 2-3 3-3 7, James 5-17 3-4 14, Pauley 4-9 0-3 10, Nolley 3-5 0-0 9, Thompson 5-17 0-2 10, D. Boone 2-3 5-8 11, Smith 1-2 3-4 5, T. Boone 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 22-57 14-24 66

Galax;13;12;10;18;--53

Bland County;16;14;11;25;--66

3-point goals: Jeminson, Lundy, Dillon 3, Noel 3, James, Pauley 2, Nolley 3, D. Boone 2. BC 3-point shooting: (8-26) James 1-7, Pauley 2-4, Nolley 3-5, Thompson 0-7, D. Boone 2-3. BC rebounds: 36 (Thompson 8). BC assists: 16 (Watters 4, Nolley 4). BC steals: 9 (James 6). BC blocked shots: 3 (Pauley, Thompson, D. Boone). Total fouls: Galax 18, BC 14. Fouled out: Stuart.

* * * * *

BLAND COUNTY (16-7) 55

Watters 1-3 0-2 2, James 4-9 5-7 13, Pauley 3-5 0-0 8, Nolley 4-10 2-2 11, Thompson 3-11 0-0 7, D. Boone 0-2 3-4 3, Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Pennington 0-0 0-0 0, Myers 0-1 0-0 0, T. Boone 1-8 4-6 6, Hall 0-0 2-2 2, Walker 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 17-54 16-23 55

AUBURN (20-5) 88

Duncan 9 0-0 23, Millirons 2 0-0 4, Gill 3 2-2 8, Royal 3 0-0 9, Gordon 3 3-4 9, Warren 5 1-2 14, Sutphin 0 0-0 0, Wilson 5 7-8 17, DeHart 0 0-0 0, Tickle 2 0-0 4, Hale 0 0-0 0, Marrs 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 32 13-16 88

Bland County;9;15;19;12;--55

Auburn;21;26;20;21;--88

3-point goals: Pauley 2, Nolley, Thompson, Smith, Duncan 5, Royal 3, Warren 3. BC 3-point shooting: (5-18) James 0-2, Pauley 2-3, Nolley 1-3, Thompson 1-6, D. Boone 0-1, Smith 1-2, T. Boone 0-1. BC rebounds: 20 (Pauley 4, Smith 4). BC assists: 7 (James 3). BC steals: 7 (T. Boone 3). BC blocked shots: 3 (Thompson 2). Total fouls: BC 16, Auburn 21. Fouled out: none.

* * * * *

GRAYSON COUNTY (8-14) 52

Gillespie 7 5-6 19, Cheeks 1 0-0 3, Weatherman 1 0-2 2, Mac. Goad 6 0-1 14, Mav. Goad 3 2-6 8, Sindler 0 0-0 0, Dowell 1 1-2 3, Phipps 1 0-1 3, Mc. Goad 0 0-0 0, Simpson 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 20 8-18 52

BLAND COUNTY (16-8) 32

Watters 0-1 0-0 0, James 5-15 1-5 13, Pauley 1-6 1-2 3, Nolley 2-8 0-0 6, Thompson 1-7 2-2 4, D. Boone 2-6 2-2 6, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Brady 0-0 0-0 0, Pennington 0-0 0-0 0, T. Boone 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 11-45 6-11 32

Grayson County; 6;14;12;20;--52

Bland County;6;14;3;9;--32

3-point goals: Cheeks, Mac. Goad 2, Phipps, James 2, Nolley 2. BC 3-point shooting: (4-21) James 2-6, Pauley 0-2, Nolley 2-6, Thompson 0-3, D. Boone 0-2, Smith 0-2. BC rebounds: 26 (Thompson 9). BC assists: 5 (James 2). BC steals: 4 (James 2). BC blocked shots: 0. Total fouls: GC 12, BC 19. Fouled out: none.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GAME RESULTS--

Monday Feb. 13

2022-23 MED tournament

First round

Fort Chiswell 64, Giles 30

Galax 48, Grayson County 21

Auburn 53, Bland County 24

Thursday Feb. 16

Semifinals

Fort Chiswell 62, Galax 40

George Wythe 48, Auburn 38 OT

Saturday Feb. 18

At Galax HS, Galax

Championship final

George Wythe 40, Fort Chiswell 29

Third-place game

Auburn 57, Galax 29

THIS WEEK’S GAMES--

Tuesday Feb. 21

2022-23 Region 1C tournament

Quarterfinals

1.Pioneer #4 (Covington) at MED #1 (George Wythe)

2.Pioneer #3 (Narrows) at MED #2 (Fort Chiswell)

3.MED #4 (Auburn) at Pioneer #1 (Eastern Montgomery)

4.MED #3 (Galax) at Pioneer #2 (Parry McCluer)

Friday Feb. 24

At Pulaski County HS, Pulaski

Semifinals

5.Winner game one vs. winner game three (6:00 pm)

6.Winner game two vs. winner game four ((8:00 pm)

Saturday Feb. 25

At VT Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg

Championship final

7.Winner game five vs. winner game six (6:00 pm)

GIRLS BOX SCORE

BLAND COUNTY (8-14) 24

A. Rasnake 0-1 0-0 0, C. Tindall 0-8 1-2 1, B. Sanders 0-1 2-3 2, Sandlin 0-1 1-2 1, Dillow 1-7 2-3 4, Collins 0-0 0-0 0, M. Rasnake 2-2 0-0 6, Meadows 1-8 0-0 2, D. Sanders 3-6 2-3 8. TOTALS 7-34 8-13 24

AUBURN (11-12) 53

C. Rorrer 1 0-0 2, Christian 5 3-4 14, Earnest 2 0-0 4, R. Rorrer 7 5-8 20, Mundy 5 0-3 12, Agee-Helms 0 0-0 0, Lytton 0 0-0 0, Harris 0 0-0 0, Marshall 0 1-2 1. TOTALS 20 9-17 53

Bland County;5;12;5;2;--24

Auburn:14;12;18;9;–53

3-point goals: M. Rasnake 2, Christian, R. Rorrer, Mundy 2. BC 3-point shooting: (2-6) C. Tindall 0-3, Dillow 0-1, M. Rasnake 2-2. BC rebounds: 23 (D. Sanders 11). BC assists: 2 (D. Sanders 2). BC steals: 15 (Sandlin 5). BC blocked shots: 9 (D. Sanders 6). Total fouls: BC 13, Auburn 15. Fouled out: none.