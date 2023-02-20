BOYS BASKETBALL
GAME RESULTS--
Monday Feb. 13
2022-23 MED tournament
First round
Bland County 66, Galax 53
Auburn 73, Giles 41
Grayson County 51, Fort Chiswell 35
Wednesday Feb. 15
Semifinals
George Wythe 74, Grayson County 50
Auburn 88, Bland County 55
Saturday Feb. 18
At Galax HS, Galax
People are also reading…
Championship final
George Wythe 55, Auburn 52
Third-place game
Grayson County 52, Bland County 32
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Tuesday Feb. 21
2022-23 Region 1C tournament
Quarterfinals
1.Pioneer #4 (Craig County) at MED #1 (George Wythe)
2.Pioneer #3 (Covington) at MED #2 (Auburn)
3.MED #4 (Bland County) at Pioneer #1 (Narrows)
4.MED #3 (Grayson County) at Pioneer #2 (Parry McCluer)
Tomorrow
At Pulaski County HS, Pulaski
Semifinals
5.Winner game one vs. winner game four (6:00 pm)
6.Winner game two vs. winner game three (8:00 pm)
Saturday Feb. 25
At VT Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg
Championship final
7.Winner game five vs. winner game six (8:00 pm)
BOYS BOX SCORES
GALAX (4-19) 53
Jeminson 4 7-14 16, Lundy 1 1-2 4, Stuart 3 0-2 6, Dillon 3 0-0 9, Noel 6 0-0 15, Gentry 0 0-0 0, Mankins 1 1-2 3, Meija 0 0-2 0. TOTALS 18 9-22 53
BLAND COUNTY (16-6) 66
Watters 2-3 3-3 7, James 5-17 3-4 14, Pauley 4-9 0-3 10, Nolley 3-5 0-0 9, Thompson 5-17 0-2 10, D. Boone 2-3 5-8 11, Smith 1-2 3-4 5, T. Boone 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 22-57 14-24 66
Galax;13;12;10;18;--53
Bland County;16;14;11;25;--66
3-point goals: Jeminson, Lundy, Dillon 3, Noel 3, James, Pauley 2, Nolley 3, D. Boone 2. BC 3-point shooting: (8-26) James 1-7, Pauley 2-4, Nolley 3-5, Thompson 0-7, D. Boone 2-3. BC rebounds: 36 (Thompson 8). BC assists: 16 (Watters 4, Nolley 4). BC steals: 9 (James 6). BC blocked shots: 3 (Pauley, Thompson, D. Boone). Total fouls: Galax 18, BC 14. Fouled out: Stuart.
* * * * *
BLAND COUNTY (16-7) 55
Watters 1-3 0-2 2, James 4-9 5-7 13, Pauley 3-5 0-0 8, Nolley 4-10 2-2 11, Thompson 3-11 0-0 7, D. Boone 0-2 3-4 3, Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Pennington 0-0 0-0 0, Myers 0-1 0-0 0, T. Boone 1-8 4-6 6, Hall 0-0 2-2 2, Walker 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 17-54 16-23 55
AUBURN (20-5) 88
Duncan 9 0-0 23, Millirons 2 0-0 4, Gill 3 2-2 8, Royal 3 0-0 9, Gordon 3 3-4 9, Warren 5 1-2 14, Sutphin 0 0-0 0, Wilson 5 7-8 17, DeHart 0 0-0 0, Tickle 2 0-0 4, Hale 0 0-0 0, Marrs 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 32 13-16 88
Bland County;9;15;19;12;--55
Auburn;21;26;20;21;--88
3-point goals: Pauley 2, Nolley, Thompson, Smith, Duncan 5, Royal 3, Warren 3. BC 3-point shooting: (5-18) James 0-2, Pauley 2-3, Nolley 1-3, Thompson 1-6, D. Boone 0-1, Smith 1-2, T. Boone 0-1. BC rebounds: 20 (Pauley 4, Smith 4). BC assists: 7 (James 3). BC steals: 7 (T. Boone 3). BC blocked shots: 3 (Thompson 2). Total fouls: BC 16, Auburn 21. Fouled out: none.
* * * * *
GRAYSON COUNTY (8-14) 52
Gillespie 7 5-6 19, Cheeks 1 0-0 3, Weatherman 1 0-2 2, Mac. Goad 6 0-1 14, Mav. Goad 3 2-6 8, Sindler 0 0-0 0, Dowell 1 1-2 3, Phipps 1 0-1 3, Mc. Goad 0 0-0 0, Simpson 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 20 8-18 52
BLAND COUNTY (16-8) 32
Watters 0-1 0-0 0, James 5-15 1-5 13, Pauley 1-6 1-2 3, Nolley 2-8 0-0 6, Thompson 1-7 2-2 4, D. Boone 2-6 2-2 6, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Brady 0-0 0-0 0, Pennington 0-0 0-0 0, T. Boone 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 11-45 6-11 32
Grayson County; 6;14;12;20;--52
Bland County;6;14;3;9;--32
3-point goals: Cheeks, Mac. Goad 2, Phipps, James 2, Nolley 2. BC 3-point shooting: (4-21) James 2-6, Pauley 0-2, Nolley 2-6, Thompson 0-3, D. Boone 0-2, Smith 0-2. BC rebounds: 26 (Thompson 9). BC assists: 5 (James 2). BC steals: 4 (James 2). BC blocked shots: 0. Total fouls: GC 12, BC 19. Fouled out: none.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GAME RESULTS--
Monday Feb. 13
2022-23 MED tournament
First round
Fort Chiswell 64, Giles 30
Galax 48, Grayson County 21
Auburn 53, Bland County 24
Thursday Feb. 16
Semifinals
Fort Chiswell 62, Galax 40
George Wythe 48, Auburn 38 OT
Saturday Feb. 18
At Galax HS, Galax
Championship final
George Wythe 40, Fort Chiswell 29
Third-place game
Auburn 57, Galax 29
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Tuesday Feb. 21
2022-23 Region 1C tournament
Quarterfinals
1.Pioneer #4 (Covington) at MED #1 (George Wythe)
2.Pioneer #3 (Narrows) at MED #2 (Fort Chiswell)
3.MED #4 (Auburn) at Pioneer #1 (Eastern Montgomery)
4.MED #3 (Galax) at Pioneer #2 (Parry McCluer)
Friday Feb. 24
At Pulaski County HS, Pulaski
Semifinals
5.Winner game one vs. winner game three (6:00 pm)
6.Winner game two vs. winner game four ((8:00 pm)
Saturday Feb. 25
At VT Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg
Championship final
7.Winner game five vs. winner game six (6:00 pm)
GIRLS BOX SCORE
BLAND COUNTY (8-14) 24
A. Rasnake 0-1 0-0 0, C. Tindall 0-8 1-2 1, B. Sanders 0-1 2-3 2, Sandlin 0-1 1-2 1, Dillow 1-7 2-3 4, Collins 0-0 0-0 0, M. Rasnake 2-2 0-0 6, Meadows 1-8 0-0 2, D. Sanders 3-6 2-3 8. TOTALS 7-34 8-13 24
AUBURN (11-12) 53
C. Rorrer 1 0-0 2, Christian 5 3-4 14, Earnest 2 0-0 4, R. Rorrer 7 5-8 20, Mundy 5 0-3 12, Agee-Helms 0 0-0 0, Lytton 0 0-0 0, Harris 0 0-0 0, Marshall 0 1-2 1. TOTALS 20 9-17 53
Bland County;5;12;5;2;--24
Auburn:14;12;18;9;–53
3-point goals: M. Rasnake 2, Christian, R. Rorrer, Mundy 2. BC 3-point shooting: (2-6) C. Tindall 0-3, Dillow 0-1, M. Rasnake 2-2. BC rebounds: 23 (D. Sanders 11). BC assists: 2 (D. Sanders 2). BC steals: 15 (Sandlin 5). BC blocked shots: 9 (D. Sanders 6). Total fouls: BC 13, Auburn 15. Fouled out: none.