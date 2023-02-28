The Roaring Run area offers a short but scenic loop hike through beautiful forested areas and past the historical Roaring Run Furnace. The trail also features several cascades, including Roaring Run Falls, which is the highlight of the hike.

Getting there and the hike: Take I-81 North to Exit 150 B for US-11 and US-220 for Troutville and Fincastle. After taking the exit, stay in the right lane to merge onto US-11 South and after 0.4 miles, still in the right lane, bear right onto US-220 North towards Fincastle. Cross under I-81 and continue on US-220 N for 21 miles. Turn left onto VA-615/Craig Creek Road just after crossing over Craig Creek and follow this for 5.5 miles. Turn right onto SR-621 and after 0.9 miles turn left onto Roaring Run Road. Follow this 0.2 miles to the parking area and trailhead.

From the parking area, walk around the right-hand side of the impressive stone pillars and iron gate, and you will see the beginning of the trail system. A sign points you ahead, and you will see a kiosk and restroom. Another sign at the kiosk has a warning that this area is subject to flash flooding, so keep that in mind if heavy rain is forecasted. This is a loop trail, and you can go clockwise or counterclockwise. I chose to turn right at the restroom and go counterclockwise, but you can go either way. Just be careful to follow the streamside trail to the left of the restroom if you decide to go clockwise and do not take a hard left onto the Iron Ore Trail, as it does not go to the waterfall but instead climbs for 3 miles to connect with the longer Hoop Hole trail system, which is a 9¼ mile double loop that you could add if you wanted to do a much longer hike, though I would recommend starting at a different trailhead to avoid the 3 miles out and back each way to even reach the loops.

The trail quickly turns left and then crosses the creek on a wooden bridge and takes you to the Roaring Run Furnace only .15 mile into the hike. Virginia still has ruins of quite a few of these old furnaces that were used to make iron during the mid-1800s, including several in Wythe County, and this one is especially well-preserved and photogenic. You can walk right up to the furnace for a closer look, but the trail continues around the outside of the fence.

The trail heads away from the creek and proceeds up a side drainage, and then makes a switchback at about .45 mile. This nicely designed trail meanders through open hardwoods and pine forest at times and reaches a modest overlook at about .7 mile. While not the greatest overlook in the world, it does give a nice view up to Shoemaker Knob far above you. The view looks like it may be somewhat obscured when the leaves are on the trees though.

A short distance farther, the trail begins gently to descend and returns to the side of Roaring Run at just shy of 1 mile. At the junction here do not cross the creek but go right on a short spur trail to the base of Roaring Run Falls. Passing several lesser but still impressive cascades along the way, the trail ascends a series of stairs to arrive at a splendid overlook of Roaring Run Falls at 1.1 miles. The falls are only about 30 feet high, but are quite scenic. In periods of normal or lesser water flow, it splits into two segments as it spills over a mossy rock face. During periods of higher water, it is more likely to be a single strand of water.

As is usually the case, avoid messing around on the slick rocks below and especially above the falls. People have died here before.

Return to the previous junction and cross the bridge over Roaring Run to follow the streamside trail back to the parking area. There are more cascades and slides ahead, one of them fairly impressive, and at one point, the stream also passes beneath a low cliff right beside the water.

The official trail crosses the creek two more times on bridges though there is an old and obvious path that remains on the right-hand side of the stream. It is not maintained and has blowdowns and washouts on it. Staying on the official trail is much simpler and mere steps longer.