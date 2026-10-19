Community rallies around family that lost home to fire SPorter Oct 19, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 The house that was destroyed by fire on Sunday was home to a family of five. Photo courtesy of Marion Fire-EMS Firefighters from Marion, Adwolfe, and Sugar Grove battled the blaze. Photo courtesy of Marion Fire-EMS Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter A Sunday morning fire claimed a Marion family’s home and the lives of their two dogs. 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E@ D6E FA 2 >66E:?8]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week. Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif… Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum A Wednesday evening candidates’ forum brought out some of those seeking a seat on one of Smyth County’s three town councils. EO presents Bishops with Community Champion Award “Community Champions” is a title that well describes a Chilhowie couple who has repeatedly but quietly given to their community. Earlier this …