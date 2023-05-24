Melissa Dean of Marion received her Doctorate of Education in educational leadership from Carson-Newman University at the conclusion of the institution’s spring semester.

Also among the spring graduates was Heidi Adams of Atkins, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

Carson-Newman also recently recognized students who earned placement on Dean’s List for the spring semester.

Adams earned that distinction as did Elijah Eller, Eli Hancock and Rebecca Martin, all of Chilhowie.

The university awards Dean’s List honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.

Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is described as a Christ-centered, liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. Carson-Newman offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. The institution’s website is cn.edu.