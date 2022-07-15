You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Name: MollyBreed: PugAge: 10 yearsMedical: Chronic Dry Eye (requires... View on PetFinder
Molly
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dimit family expressed intense grief at plea hearing for woman convicted in crash that caused daughter's death
This story has been updated to reflect from which charge the defendant's sentence stems.
A union strike at General Dynamics Mission Systems in Marion intensified in its first week as members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 2…
The Hungry Mother Festival will return this weekend with vendors from around the region. This year's festival will help Pam Gibson, of Bland County, check an item off her bucket list as she makes her first appearance as a vendor. Wytheville's Mark Lockhart will also make his first appearance with his chainsaw art, and a number of other vendors from around Southwest Virginia will make their return.
After several years of study, the Virginia Department of Transportation has decided on a plan for improvements to the Exit 77 interchange area…
A Smyth County grand jury handed down indictments in three separate embezzlement cases during its June 28 session.
On hot summer days, an ice-filled drink seems to be just what the doctor ordered. However, health experts want to help folks make sure that not too many of those icy beverages are filled with sugar.
Donald Ray Hatcher, the namesake of Ray’s Restaurant or Ray’s Rest in Floyd until 2020, died on June 18 at 79 years old.
The owners of The Maggie Gallery recently announced plans to relocate their framing business and step away from running a public art gallery.
This list was released by Floyd County High School officials. FCHS is located at 721 Baker St. in Floyd.
Shaly Farmer caught the theatre bug early in life. While the Marion native has worked in multiple playhouses, one holds her heart and it’s whe…