Calvary Full Gospel Church is celebrating its annual homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. The church will introduce new pastors Rick and Karen Krietemeyer. Guest speaker is Bishop Preston Mathena, superintendent for the Appalachian Conference of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church. Everyone is welcome to attend. Dinner will follow the service. The church is located at 474 Apple House Road near Crockett behind William’s apple orchard off Route 11.
Calvary Full Gospel hosts homecoming
Related to this story
Most Popular
Michelle Bowers’ life revolves around houses – old houses to be precise. On her website and social media pages – The Old House Life, she share…
The heat is on as summer draws to a close and Saltville is ready to mark the coming change of season with the 52nd annual Labor Day Weekend Ce…
Tension between neighbors was evident Thursday night when county supervisors and planners considered a man’s request for a permit to build a h…
Residents in and around Chatham Hill Road in Marion are much closer to getting a significantly upgraded park.
Abby Whitt — Editor