Calvary Full Gospel Church is celebrating its annual homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. The church will introduce new pastors Rick and Karen Krietemeyer. Guest speaker is Bishop Preston Mathena, superintendent for the Appalachian Conference of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church. Everyone is welcome to attend. Dinner will follow the service. The church is located at 474 Apple House Road near Crockett behind William’s apple orchard off Route 11.