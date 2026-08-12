WCC holding theatre auditions Aug 12, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The WCC Theatre will be holding auditions for the fall play production on Aug. 24, 25 and 27, from 6 – 8 p.m. in Grayson Hall Snyder Auditorium at WCC’s Wytheville campus.kAm“%96 q@JD }6IE s@@C” 3J %@> vC:77:? :D 2 A=2J 23@FE 7@FC >6?E2==J 92?5:42AA65 >6? =:G:?8 F?56C E96 DFA6CG:D:@? @7 2? 62C?6DE[ 3FE :?4C62D:?8=J 3FC?65\@FE D@4:2= H@C<6C ?2>65 y24<] %96 A=2J 7@==@HD E96 52:=J =:G6D @7 E96D6 7@FC A6@A=6 H96C6 =:EE=6 E9:?8D D@>6E:>6D 364@>6 >@>6?E@FD 2?5 2C6 @7E6? G6CJ 7F??J] xE C6>:?5D FD E92E E96 92?5:42AA65[ =:<6 E96 C6DE @7 FD[ H2?E @?=J E@ =@G6[ =2F89 2?5 7:?5 D@>6 >62?:?8 2?5 AFCA@D6 :? =:76]k^Am kAmpF5:E:@?D 2C6 @A6? E@ (rr DEF56?ED[ 6>A=@J66D 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD] p== >2E6C:2=D 7@C E96 2F5:E:@? H:== 36 AC@G:565[ @C J@F >2J 3C:?8 2 AC6A2C65 A:646] }@ AC6G:@FD DE286 6IA6C:6?46 :D C6BF:C65 E@ 2F5:E:@?] %96C6 2C6 A2CED 7@C FA E@ ?:?6 >2=6 25F=ED 2?5 7@FC 76>2=6 25F=ED] #6962CD2=D H:== 36 EH@ E@ E9C66 6G6?:?8D 2 H66<] %9@D6 52E6D H:== 36 2??@F?465]k^Am People are also reading… Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' SWVA's newest in-patient addiction treatment center receives license, readies to open Award-winning author John Copenhaver kicks off Marion library's lecture series One juvenile dies, four students injured in car crash on 2nd day of school in Orange County Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Car Tax relief rate continues to decline Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Stafford County deputy faces charges of reckless driving and manslaughter Trump signs orders to limit US birthright citizenship 5 things to watch as Virginia Tech opens training camp Appomattox deputy killed on US 460 while responding to crash kAmp?J@?6 :?E6C6DE65 :? 24E:?8[ 4@DEF>6D[ AC@AD[ =:89E:?8[ D@F?5[ 2?5 D6E 4@?DECF4E:@? :D H6=4@>6 E@ 2EE6?5 2F5:E:@?D] #@36CE “y@6” qFC?6EE H:== 5:C64E E96 72== a_ae A=2J] qFC?6EE 6?4@FC286D :?E6C6DE65 A6@A=6 E@ 2F5:E:@?[ 2?5 D2JD[ “x7 J@F 92G6 6G6C H2?E65 E@ 36 @? E96 DE286 F?56C E96 3C:89E =:89ED[ ?@H :D J@FC 492?46 E@ D9:?6]”k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? @C :7 J@FUCDBF@jC6 :?E6C6DE65 :? @E96C 2DA64ED @7 =:G6 E962E6C[ A=62D6 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@iH44E962EC6oH44]G44D]65FQmH44E962EC6oH44]G44D]65Fk^2m @C 42== afe\aab\cfhd] !6C7@C>2?46 52E6D 2C6 }@G] e[ f[ `b 2?5 `c[ 2E f A]>]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion Police identify suspect in Friday pursuit, search Early this week, the search continued for a Virginia Beach man facing multiple charges in Marion after a Friday incident. Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Transforming a building that was once considered an eyesore in Saltville into a gateway to the community and the Salt Trail has taken on speci… Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Over the course of decades two men put their faith, hands, feet, and backs into providing warm and safe houses for the people of multiple Sout… Appalachian Center for Hope sees opening treatment center as just the first step As the Appalachian Center for Hope begins accepting patient applications and prepares to open its door to provide addiction treatment, those b… Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Feeding Southwest Virginia and three of its partner agencies, including a Smyth County food pantry, will share in a $403,080 grant from the We…