Frances Emerson, not Henderson, was the first director for the Town of Wytheville Department of Museums in 1994 and she retired in December 2022. She has since volunteered to assist Betty Billingsley, senior educator for the Town of Wytheville Department of Museums, in bringing back the gardens behind the Haller-Gibboney Rock House Museum.
Correction
Correction
