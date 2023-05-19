Baseball

Blues best G-Men

C.J. Earls hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Blue Tornado to a 3-2 Southwest District tournament opening round win over the G-Men in Critterville.

Dylan Brown singled leading off the bottom of the seventh of starter Brandon Waschler. He was relieved by Nathan Phillips and Earls hit his first pitch for the home run.

Earls had three hits, including a solo shot in the fifth off Waschler. Max Herndon and Connor McCracken had two hits each for the Blue Tornado.

Ben Hale, who has missed much of the season with an injury, replaced Richlands starter Levi White in the seventh and retired the G-Men with a trio of strikeouts. He picked up the win.

Cooper Hale homered for Graham. Aidan Miller added two hits for the G-Men.

Softball

Bulldogs hit perfection

Sophomore Carly Compton not only pitched a perfect game on Tuesday in the final regular-season contest of the season, she also reached a major milestone.

Compton struck out 17 of the 21 batters she faced and brought her career total to 501 as the Tazewell Bulldogs won a 2-0 non-district game on the road against Carroll County.

Alayshia Griffith had three of Tazewell’s seven hits.

G-Girls avenge earlier loss

It’s not much of an exaggeration to say that Graham High School’s softball team started hitting as soon as they stepped off the bus after arriving in Bristol on Wednesday night.

“It was all about swinging,” said freshman Riley Harvey. “We’ve been bad about watching the ball go by all year. We’ve really been working on our hitting since we’ve struggled with it all year and obviously it worked.”

Harvey went 4-for-4 and fellow ninth-grader Jillian McFarland pitched well after a rocky start as the fifth-seeded G-Girls earned a stunning 9-6 victory over the Virginia High Bearcats in the first round of the Southwest District tournament.

Playing on the same field in which they had suffered a 12-2, six-inning loss to the Bristolians just eight days earlier, the bunch from Bluefield sent nine batters to the plate and scored four times in the top of the first inning.

That was a harbinger of things to come as Graham finished with 14 hits.

“They played like a different team tonight,” said second-year Graham coach Taylyn Strange. “My team hasn’t hit like that or fielded like that all season. They really wanted it.”

Virginia High matched the offensive production through two innings as the score was knotted at five runs apiece, but McFarland got in a groove and allowed just one run on three hits over the final five innings.

She struck out five and punctuated the performance with a game-ending K.

McFarland plays on a local travel-ball team coached by Sullivan East High School athletic legends Andy Wilhoit and Angie Fickes Wilhoit.

“My goal coming in was to beat them,” McFarland said. “I just had to do my thing in the circle.”

A backdoor screwball turned out to be a pitch that was a difference-maker for McFarland.

“We found a pitch that was really working and we hadn’t called the backdoor screwball all season because we just thought it was a filler pitch,” Strange said. “It was on tonight. She found that in the third inning and rolled with it. Her offspeed was working.”

Boy, was it ever.

“Credit to their pitcher,” said VHS coach Andrew Belcher. “She kept us off-balance and we popped up a lot of pitches and hit a lot of groundballs. We just didn’t score enough runs.”

McFarland benefited from the run support.

“That was a very good feeling, for sure,” McFarland said. “They had my back and we were doing what we’ve been waiting for all season [at the plate].”

Senior Chris Flanagan had a homer among her three hits for the G-Girls, while Bella Kaklis (the daughter of current Bluefield University and former University of Virginia’s College at Wise assistant football coach Dino Kaklis) and Ashlynn Sarver supplied two hits apiece.

Kaklis had a RBI single in the third inning that gave Graham the lead for good, while Harvey hammered a two-run double in the sixth inning that provided some insurance runs

“It seemed like everything they hit found a hole and everything we hit was right at ‘em,” Belcher said.

Alexis Frazier had two hits for VHS, while Bella McCloud drove in two runs.

It was the final game for seven seniors on the Bearcats’ 10-player roster.

“It’s going to be nearly impossible to replace seven seniors and many of them have been starting since they were freshmen,” Belcher said.

Meanwhile, Graham will play SWD regular-season champion Tazewell today in a tournament semifinal clash. The G-Girls also clinched a spot in next week’s Region 2D tournament with Wednesday’s win.

“It’s been a little while since we’ve made it this far,” Strange said.

Track

Southwest District

at Virginia High School

BOYS

Team Scores

Virginia High 144, Richlands 68, Marion 47, Tazewell 46, Graham 7.

Individual Winners

4x800 relay: VH 15:35.60; 110 hurdles: Elwood Parks (VH) 16.43; 100 meters: Cassius Harris (TZ) 11.01; 1600 meters: Domenico Bruzzo-Morello (MR) 5:02.68; 4x100 relay: RL 44.75; 400 meters: Lewis Stuart (VH) 56.57; 300 hurdles: Elwood Parks (VH) 45.80; 800 meters: Gamble Stevens (VH) 2:11.83; 200 meters: Chance Browning (RL) 23.09; 3200 meters: Domenico Bruzzo-Morello (MR) 11:04.85; 4x400 relay: VH 3:52.75; Shot put: Brody Jones (VH) 48'10"; Long jump: Cassius Harris (TZ) 20'0.50"; High jump: Colton Mullins (RL) 5'6"; Triple jump: Cassius Harris (TZ) 40'9.75"; Discus: Brody Jones (VH) 125'2".

GIRLS

Team Scores

Virginia High 97, Marion 86, Tazewell 76, Richlands 17, Graham 11.

Individual Winners

4x800 relay: VH 15:37.44; 100 hurdles: Summer Ward (TZ) 19.25; 100 meters: Ellie Cobb (VH) 13.21; 1600 meters: Lauren Keene (TZ) 5:30.78; 4x100 relay: MR 54.91; 400 meters: Ellie Cobb (VH) 1:05.61; 3200 meters: Ruby Hoerter (MR) 13"39.12; 4x400 relay: RL 4:59.70; Discus: Landri Lallende (TZ) 133'5"; High jump: Raegan Cox (MR) 5'1"; 300 hurdles: Summer Ward (TZ) 59.03; 800 meters: Lauren Keene (TZ) 2:39.64; 200 meters: Ellie Cobb (VH) 27.57; Long jump: Raegan Cox (MR) 34'6"; Shot put: Landri Lallende (TZ) 32'7".

Tennis

SWD crowns individual champs

Robert Clem of Richlands captured the Southwest District boys singles championship on Wednesday, while Parker White captured the SWD girls crown.

Clem defeated Caden Burchett of Marion, while White topped Virginia High's Maddie Bishop.

White and Maddie Austin defeated Graham's Jordyn Lambert and Rileigh Gibson in the girls doubles competition, while Clem and Cooper Hurst took the boys title from Burchett and a Marion teammate.

College

SWCC has new coach

Dave Mullins is the new men’s basketball coach at Southwest Virginia Community College.

He has coached at several levels and was most recently the JV coach at Honaker High School, his alma mater. Mullins graduated from Honaker in 2004 and scored more than 1,000 career points while playing hoops for the Tigers.

His father, Larry, coached SWCC during the 2009-2010 season.

Mullins takes over for Scotty Boyd, who went 29-53 in three seasons leading the Flying Eagles. The team was 9-21 during the 2022-23 season.