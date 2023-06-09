The Maroons fell shy, dropping a 5-3 state finals tennis match to the 19-0 Rappahannock girls.

The marathon match ended late Thursday afternoon.

Defending Class 1 Class singles champ Maggie Minton posted a straight set win for GW, while Camryn Hardin and junior Peyton Rigney also won in straight sets.

Chuck Johnson is the first-year assistant for GW head coach Mary Alice Watson.

“This was the first time our school has made the state finals in tennis in either boys or girls,” Johnson said. “We knew this was going to be a tough match. When you get to this level, it has to be that way.”

Johnson said several of the GW players have trained with private instructors, while others have worked the coaching staff from Marion.

The GW lineup was boosted by five seniors.

“We will be rebuilding next year, but this season was fun,” Johnson said.