Missed opportunities doomed Rural Retreat as the Indians lost to Wythe County rival Fort Chiswell.

Rural Retreat missed a potential game-tying two-point conversion with four minutes remaining as Zane Quesenberry was victorious in his first game as Fort Chiswell’s head coach.

Rural Retreat held a 317-225 edge in total offense, but had several promising drives stall.

Caleb Roberts threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns, hooking up with Austin Umberger and Gunner Hagerman for scores. Tucker Fontaine added six receptions for 57 yards and Chaz Penwright was a top tackler in the loss.

Fort Chiswell got both its touchdowns from Michael Melton via a kickoff return to start the game and a 69-yard scamper in the third quarter.

Rural Retreat 6 0 0 6—12

Fort Chiswell 7 0 7 0—14

Scoring Summary

FC – Melton 69 kickoff return (Billings kick)

RR – Umberger 23 pass from Roberts (kick failed)

FC – Melton 69 run (Billings kick)

RR – Hagerman 9 pass from Roberts (conversion failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: RR 18, FC 10; Rushes-Yards: RR 39-120, FC 22-132; Passing Yards: RR 197, FC 93; Comp.-Att.-Int.: RR 18-31-0, FC 10-19-1; Fumbles-Lost: RR 1-1, FC 0-0; Penalties-Yards: RR 6-37, FC 2-20; Punts-Average: RR 3-29, FC 1-47