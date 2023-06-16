Wytheville town leaders grappled with a traffic control and street closing policy, with Assistant Town Manager Elaine Holeton updating council members on the progress of a policy that got started in Mary 2022.

Holeton said the main three goals of the policy being crafted is to provide a list of points of consideration to help council review applications, to make the application process transparent and consistent and to set minimum safety standards for organizers.

Once the policy is approved, it will be available online on the town’s website, she said.

The Safety and Events Committee approved a draft policy on June 6.

Council member Candice Johnson requested to be on the committee moving forward.