Let me ask if you think you are more like salt or pepper? Not asking if you are black or white because the color does not make salt salty or pepper to have heat. The character of each is brought out as they are introduced to a third item or a recipe. Just the right amount of each, and the dish will be superb. While too much of either one can ruin the dish.

As with all spices, people are better mixed with others. A well-balanced mixture will produce successful and pleasant neighborhoods, school systems, and government entities. Well balanced is not a numerical equation. It is how well the combination works together.

Too much influence on one spice can ruin the whole pot.

Let me give you an example. Lately, a large group of people have protested and shown their disgust for a certain advertisement. Together, people have banded together from almost every ethnic group and blended together to accomplish something good. They have stopped buying the company’s product and are very vocal about their feelings. Together they are bringing a giant of the drink industry to its knees. What do you imagine would happen if every ethnic group of Christians came together with one mighty voice? Each adding what is special to it into a mighty voice that can and will shake up government bodies as well as hell’s minions, letting them know that perversion is not acceptable. Violence is NOT CALLED FOR but speaking up for what is right is a mandate for Christianity.

They used to say that America is going to hell in a handbasket. Well, that has changed from a basket to a dump truck. Can it be changed? YES! But it is time to put down the Church banners that separate us and gather under the cross of calvary. That is where the Church can stand together. We need to stop standing on grounds that separate us and begin to stand on the common ground of our salvation and not church bylaws.

Matthew 5:13 “Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men.”

Has the Church lost our “savor”? The ability to affect what is going on in this world. Just a handful of followers were accused of turning the world upside down because they stood together and stood firm on the truth of the gospel. (Acts 17:6 And when they found them not, they drew Jason and certain brethren unto the rulers of the city, crying, These that have turned the world upside down are come hither also…) What would be possible if all true believers had the same voice and the same agenda? With the power that is given to the Church, the devil would turn tail and run out of our schools and political arena and go back into the closet. Pride would return to the Red, White, and Blue and the rainbow would stand for God’s promise to mankind. The next judgment will not be by water but by fire.

Covenant of salt is a biblical phrase for a two-way agreement with salt symbolizing the life and strength of an alliance. (Like the covenant of salt God made with David. A covenant of salt is meant to be perpetual, incorruptible. Salt also came to symbolize purity, perfection, wisdom, hospitality, durability, and fidelity.)

All the qualities of salt are to be an active, identifiable part of who we are. Our place here is to function in the power that he gave to us as believers in Acts 1:8. We are here to preserve what Jesus left in our care — the outreach ministry for souls. Preserve and protect with all that is within us and that means stop running from evil. Stand against it, stand together in unity of purpose. Working together for the cause of the Kingdom of God.

We are called to stand in the gap as the holy, righteous offspring of the most high. Who gives life and loves us. We must stand against evil and perform our ministry without fear.

2 Corinthians 5:18-19 And all things are of God, who hath reconciled us to himself by Jesus Christ, and hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation. To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation.