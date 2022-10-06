Commission OKs grants for health-care education projects, including virtual cadaver lab

New funding will help advance health-care education in Southwest Virginia.

Earlier this week, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $100,000 for virtual cadaver lab at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center and $100,324 for Wytheville Community College’s (WCC) health programs.

The project at the higher ed center in Abingdon will develop a virtual cadaver lab to “provide opportunities for inter-professional training across five programs, including Doctor of Pharmacy, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia, Family Nurse Practitioner, and RN and RN to BSN. Governor’s School students will also utilize the lab in their programs,” according to a commission news release.

The lab will include two virtual cadaver tables and support task trainers (skeletal system, brain, joints, heart, respiratory system, reproductive system, etc.).

The cost of the tables and trainers is $211,754 with commission funds dedicated to buying one of the tables.

At WCC, the grant funds will be used “to expand simulated training opportunities … through the use of virtual reality technology.”

As well, the commission said, the Pharmacy Technician program will be expanded through the creation of a simulated pharmacy lab space. The simulated lab space will create the capacity for the Pharmacy Tech program to offer an advanced credential.

During the commission’s Wednesday meeting in South Boston, its members chose Sen. Frank Ruff as chairman. Del. Will Morefield will continue to serve as vice-chair.

In the release, Ruff said, "Education has always been a top priority for the Tobacco Commission and with the variety of education projects the Commission chose to support at this meeting it is clear that it remains an area of focus. I'm proud of what the Commission has accomplished here in South Boston, especially since many of the approved projects will directly result in more opportunities for residents of the tobacco region to learn necessary skills and valuable industry-recognized credentials."

Tobacco Commission Acting Director Andy Sorrell said, "… The Commission approved a variety of projects that will expand opportunities for those living in Southern and Southwest Virginia. An educated workforce is critical as we look to attract top employers to the Tobacco Region and these projects will go a long way towards helping us do just that."

The commission will meet again Jan. 4-5, 2023, in Richmond.

With a recommendation from the Southwest Virginia Committee, the commission also approved allocating $2 million for a focused application round on increasing the capacity of meat processing facilities in Southwest Virginia.

The commission’s goal, according to the release, is to focus on projects that produce finished/processed locally grown beef and funding recommendations would be based on projects that present the highest likelihood for sustainability and have the largest impact on regional beef production. An application round is anticipated to open in the spring of 2023 with funding decisions likely in the fall of 2023.

Additionally, the service of the late Del. Joseph P. "Joe" Johnson, who served on the commission for 13 years, and that of the late Medford Howard, the commission's long serving court reporter/stenographer, were recognized.

To learn more about the commission, visit www.revitalizeva.org.