Emory & Henry Senior Andreia Langley, a graduate of Chilhowie High School, completed her 2022-23 season with a pair of bouts at the NCWWC National Championships over the weekend. It was the second time in as many years that Langley represented Emory & Henry College on the national stage. Langley qualified for the National Championships after finishing second at the 155-pound weight class in the Southeast Region. She entered the tournament in the second round, facing No. 4 ranked Malea Palahniuk of North Central College.

Palahniuk defeated Langley by fall in 51 seconds, sending her to the consolation bracket. After receiving a bye to the third consolation round, Langley took on Skylah Chakouian from Elmira College. Chakouian earned a 10-0 win early in the second period to spell the end of the tournament for Langley.

For the year, Langley posted a 16-15 overall record, earning 12 wins by pin. In addition to her second-place finish at the NCWWC Southeast Region Championships, she was third at the Wasps Open, fourth at the Adrian Open and had a pair of T-5th performances at the Limestone Open and the Tornado Open.