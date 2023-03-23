While the Chilhowie home’s human family members weren’t inside when fire broke out early Sunday afternoon, four dogs were. When first-responders arrived on the scene, smoke and fire were visible from the Gum Lane mobile home’s rear. The crew quickly fought back the blaze and got the dogs out.

Still, according to Chilhowie Fire & EMS Chief David Haynes, three of the dogs required resuscitation. The first-responders gave the dogs oxygen and albuterol, a drug to open airways, and, in some cases, bagged (directed compressed air) into the dogs.

Monday morning, Haynes said, “All the dogs will be fine.”

In the years since the department has been equipped with specially-sized pet oxygen masks and other equipment, Haynes said, they’ve used it a few times but never for so many dogs at once. In case they have to help multiple pets at once again, the chief said, they’ve ordered additional supplies to be ready.

While the fire, which started near the kitchen, was largely isolated to one room and its contents, Haynes said, the home is not habitable. The Red Cross is assisting the family of two adults and four children.

In terms of overall call numbers, Haynes said, the department is about on par with 2022. So far in 2023, they’ve answered 315 calls.

In 2022, according to a letter from Chilhowie Town Manager John Clark to County Administrator Shawn Utt, the department responded to 1,632 calls, up 10.2% from 2021 and 36.3% from 2018.

In asking Utt to consider increasing the county’s allocation to Chilhowie Fire & EMS to $396,960 for the 2023-24 budget year, Clark noted that, in 2022, 65.8% of Chilhowie Fire & EMS’s calls were outside the town limits in Smyth County.

The budget increase of $146,960 is needed, wrote Clark, to bolster staffing by adding two full-time 24-hour employees.

The department’s expenses for this fiscal year are projected be $1,061,653, which is 19.3% of the town's total budget.

“This Town expenditure,” wrote Clark, “is a significant commitment to both the welfare of the citizens of the Town of Chilhowie and of the citizens of Smyth County outside the corporate limits…. By approving the… increased funding to $396,960 that will further demonstrate the partnership and good working relationship between the Town of Chilhowie and Smyth County and further improve our service to our citizens.”