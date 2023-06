The Mountaineers won the last-ever game at their home facility – as consolidation looms – and did so in resounding fashion in a Class 2 state quarterfinal victory, whipping Marion 14-1.

Papi Griffith had three RBIs for Alleghany (20-2) and Hunter DePriest hit a grand slam.

Marion (14-11) was making its first state tournament appearance. The ‘Canes lost their final two games of the season by a combined count of 30-2.