4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $225,000

Charming four-bedroom home on over an acre lot in the heart of Wytheville. This stunning cape cod is the perfect marriage of 1950s charm and modern functionality. Featuring hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, and spacious rooms, along with a modern mini-split system, finished basement, and updated electric/plumbing, this home is move-in ready. The first and second floors combine to have three bedrooms and two bathrooms, along with the kitchen, dining, and living spaces. Downstairs you'll find a spacious basement set up for an office, gym, or the perfect in-law suite with its own bathroom. Outside you have one of, if not the most beautiful yard inside town limits. A flat, corner lot, blocked by trees on two sides and the road on the other two sides, this is truly a private paradise right in the heart of town. Don't let this one slip away, call and set up your showing today!