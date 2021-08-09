3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $225,000

Here is your chance to own your own small escape from the hustle bustle. This 3 bedroom brick ranch has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open Living room, dining room and kitchen with laundry upstairs and full basement. Home has new kitchen, updated master bath and many more improvements. Home sits on over 9 acres of property that is part wooded for hunting and part open for the animals. There is a small stream on the property along with a large garage building with electric that could also be made into a barn. Another nice outbuilding conveys as well along with a chicken coop if wanted. This property is located just out of town with wildlife abounding so it is convenient for everything.