Lions leaders are looking for some folks to share their Bland County pride.

A lunchtime meeting at the Bland County Library is planned for Tuesday, March 14, aimed at gauging interest in forming a Bland branch of the Wytheville Lions Club.

Connie Saunders, the district governor of the Lions of Virginia 24-C, has sent 25 letters to community leaders, explaining the benefits a club would bring to Bland County.

A second meeting at 6 p.m. is set for the library on Tuesday, March 28.

Saunders, who runs Saunders Staffing in Bluefield, West Virginia, said the club’s goal is to make the world a better place.

She explained that since 1917, Lions Clubs have provided service to their communities through vision conservation, diabetes awareness, hunger relief, environmental support and assistance to families impacted by pediatric cancers.

She also said that the Lions Clubs International Foundation responds to disaster situations around the world with funds and needed supplies to assist affected communities and their residents rebuild homes and lives.

“The needs exist and Lions is ready to assist with leadership development and new, unique ways of forming groups based on interest, need, and other factors,” she wrote.

To become a branch of the Wytheville Lions, Bland would need five people interested. To charter a new club, 15 to 20 would need to be involved, Saunders said. She said club leaders are looking to build the network through baby steps.

Saunders pointed out that her letters weren’t to ask for financial support, but were, in fact, the exact opposite, offering Lions’ assistance in Bland County.

Those interested in learning more about the Lions Clubs can go to lionsofvirginia.org.