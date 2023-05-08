The Wythe-Grayson Regional Library is partnering with the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum for a book-signing on May 21 at 3 p.m. at the Bolling Wilson Hotel.

The book is “Untold Power: The Fascinating Rise and Complex Legacy of First Lady Edith Wilson” by Rebecca Boggs Roberts, who will be on hand to talk about the book and sign copies. (Roberts is the daughter of journalist and author Cokie Roberts.)

The Friends of the Wythe County Public Library sponsored a book launch last Monday. That book was “Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas.” Author Jim Minick spoke about the 1955 tornado and signed copies of his book.

Minick said he has long been an admirer of Fred Chappell, a North Carolina author and poet, one of whose poems had four parts representing essential elements water, fire, air and earth. Minick said he thought he might emulate that, and had already covered one of them in his 2017 novel, “Fire Is Your Water.” He said it was his sister-in-law who told him about the Udall tornado and suggested he could write about that to add the element of air to his works.

Upcoming activities at the Wythe County Public Library include:

All Together Now Storytime for preschoolers is today, starting at 10 a.m.

Also today, crafts for Teens and Tweens will start at 4 p.m. at the library.

The Something Wicked Book Club happens Thursday at 6 p.m. at the library, this month’s novel being “The Chestnut Man,” a serial-killer thriller by Soren Sveistrup. Anyone who would like to participate can check out a copy at the library’s circulation desk.

On Friday, the Wythe County Public Library hosts the Writing Writers—a group for anyone interested in any kind of writing—at 10 a.m., and the Twisted Stitchers—both a knitting and social group—at 2 p.m. Both are open to anyone interested.

Non-Fiction: “On the Origin of Time: Stephen Hawking’s Final Theory” by Thomas Hertog; “The Wisdom of Bluffing: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)” by William McRaven; “Wastelands: The True Story of Farm Country on Trial” by Carban Addison; “LeBron” by Jeff Benedict; “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann; “What the Eyes Can’t See: Ralph Northam, Black Resolve, and a Racial Reckoning in Virginia” by Margaret Edds; “The Windsors at War: The King, His Brother and a Family Divided” by Alexander Larman; “Tell Me What You Want: A Therapist and Her Clients Explore Our 12 Deepest Desires” by Charlotte Weber; “There Will Be Fire: Margaret Thatcher, the IRA, and Two Minutes That Changed History” by Rory Carroll; “Under Alien Skies: A Sightseer’s Guide to the Universe” by Philip Plait; “Pathogenesis: A History of the World in Eight Plagues” by Jonathan Kennedy; “Life in Five Senses” by Gretchen Rubin; “We Are On Our Own: A Memoir” by Miriam Katin; “The Lives We Actually Have: 100 Blessings for Imperfect Day” by Kate Bowler; “Smart Photos: 52 Ideas to Take Your Smartphone Photography to the Next Level” by Jo Bradford; “The Official Disney Parks Cookbook: 101 Magical Recipes from the Delicious Disney Series” by Pam Brandon; “The Things We Make: The Unknown History of Invention from Cathedrals to Soda Cans” by William Hammack.

Fiction: “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci; “Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club” by J. Ryan Stradal; “Community Board” by Tara Conklin; “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes; “Lone Women” by Victor LaValle; “The Last Carolina Girl” by Meagan Church; “My Heart Will Find You” by Jude Deveraux; “Where Are the Children Now?” by Mary Higgins Clark; ‘Lassiter” by J. R. Ward; “House of Cotton” by Monica Brashears; “Homecoming” by Kate Morton; “Shadow of Death” by Heather Graham; “Tress of the Emerald Sea” by Brandon Sanderson; “The Soulmate” by Sally Hepworth; “Confidence” by Rafael Frumkin; “City of Dreams” by Don Winslow; “The Trackers” by Charles Frazier; “Things I Wish I Told My Mother” by Susan Patterson; “The Only Survivors” by Megan Miranda; “A Brighter Dawn” by Leslie Gould; “The Fourth Enemy: A Daniel Pitt Novel” by Anne Perry; “Dark Angel” by John Sanford; “Three Complete Novels” by Barbara Delinsky.

DVDs: “Infinity Pool,” “Poltergeist,” “Winter’s Bone,” “M3GAN,” “Chucky” (Season 2), “The Walking Dead” (Season 11), “Missing,” “The Lost Symbol” (entire series).

Young Readers: “Listen to Our World” by Bill Martin; “The Heart and the Bottle” by Oliver Jeffers; “Maybe Something Beautiful: How Art Transformed a Neighborhood” by F. Isabel Campoy; “Little Owl’s Bedtime” by Debi Gliori.