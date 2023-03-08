Fine folks living in Hidden Valley aren’t at fault for our Town of Richlands, in my opinion, illegally operating the Electrical System, and taking money out of this system, and using it wrongly. A solution to correct this situation is for everyone to pay the same electric rates, In Hidden Valley, as well as Old Town. Past Councils and Town Hall have destroyed Richlands by raising unnecessarily electricity causing some of our citizens and small businesses to have to flee out of town to survive. If we are to ever move Richlands forward, we must correct this problem. It's not a complicated situation, as some people try to say. Electric is a basic need that everyone has to have and everyone within the town limits should pay the same. People try to say we must have the money from the Electrical System to help the budget of Richlands, not so. A GREAT BUDGET can be accomplished, without using the Electric Fund, and without losing services and have Capital Expenditures for the future with some hard work by council.