Two facing shoplifting, drug charges

Two suspects are awaiting trial after Wytheville police responded to a Nov. 13 shoplifting and ended up finding guns, stolen goods and suspected illegal drugs.

Andrew Daniel Cook, 26, of Bakersville, North Carolina, and Thomas Cooper Scott, 23, of Lynchburg were arrested on Nov. 14 after officers investigated a theft from the Shoe Department at 295 Commonwealth Drive.

According to police, two males wearing masks and sunglasses went into the business and took numerous boxes of shoes and a backpack.

A witness confronted the men in the parking lot and one man -- believed to be Cook -- dropped a handgun during a struggle, police said. No one, though, was injured.

Armed with a description of the suspects and their vehicle, police later located a matching Hyundai on East Main Street.

“At this time two suspects were taken into custody, and the vehicle was secured,” a detective wrote when getting a search warrant for the car. “The vehicle contains numerous shoeboxes within the passenger compartment of the vehicle.”

Police, who said more charges may be pending, also found two handguns, more than $1,400 in cash, packages of marijuana, packages of suspected fentanyl, various pills, digital scales and checks, according to the warrant.

In an interview, Cook told police he’d arranged for Scott to buy five pounds of marijuana “and indicated their intent to distribute the marijuana. He additionally indicated that cash contained within the vehicle was money for the purchase of the narcotics.”

Cook was charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute marijuana, obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor shoplifting.

According to court records, Cook’s criminal history includes charges of marijuana possession, destruction of property, heroin possession, driving while intoxicated, possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding police, possession of a firearm by a felon and more.

Represented by the public defender’s office, he’s being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Cook, whose criminal history includes an eluding police offense, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute marijuana and felony shoplifting.

On the day of Scott’s arrest, his father made a public Facebook post saying his son was missing.

“Cooper Scott has been missing for 26 hours,” the post said. “Phone records verify the last calls from his cell phone were from Richmond, VA at 3:52 yesterday, with 1 text at 5:00. Nothing since - which never happens. We told the police he's experienced trauma, medications were being changed, and that there could be issues.”

The father later posted that Scott had been found.

In bond paperwork, Scott told a magistrate that the “marijuana in the car was not his.”

Released on a $3,000 bond, he has hired his own attorney to represent him.

Both suspects’ preliminary hearings have been scheduled for Feb. 13, 2023.