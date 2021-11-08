Gorgeous home for sale in Wythe County. This home was completely remodeled in 2014 and features 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. The living space showcases a spacious open floor plan which flows from the dining area to the kitchen and living room. The kitchen has gorgeous custom cabinets and granite countertops with a large island for extra space to prep for cooking. There is a large pantry space for storage. The large master bedroom has a nice master bath attached along with a large walk in closet and access to walk out onto the back deck. Enjoy this beautiful home which is one level and in a great location - a short drive to Hillsville, Galax and Wytheville VA. The home has an outdoor wood stove along with a fireplace in the living room. There is also a 4 zone heat pump for comfort. This awesome, well-maintained home is settled on nearly 5 acres of land with a nice barn. Don't miss out on this great property!
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $239,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Larry Lee “Chicago” Jones, 48 of Wytheville, was found guilty Wednesday in Wythe County Circuit Court of one count Possession of a Schedule II…
Crossroads Social House, a 25,000-square-foot family entertainment center located near Walmart and Lowe’s is open for business.
A Woodlawn man reported missing Oct. 27 was found dead inside his vehicle, down an embankment in Wythe County the afternoon of Oct. 31.
A little more than two years ago, Erik Hastings, a.k.a. Erik the Travel Guy, who has been all over the world thanks to his travel videos and n…
While much of the attention surrounding today’s election focused on the gubernatorial race, Smyth County voters cast ballots for three seats on the board of supervisors and three school board posts. However, only one of those races was contested.
Editor’s note: This story first appeared on the Robins & Morton website at www.robinsmorton.com
The community will come together on Saturday to remember a longtime Bland County lawman who died last week at age 74.
- Updated
Located in Tazewell County, VA, within close proximity to the Back of the Dragon and 15-20min to Bluefield, this stately manor home sits on 15…
William Clark is known to have traveled through Southwest Virginia in 1809, a portion of the trip from Bristol to Wytheville, according to a journal he kept along the way. His spelling was atrocious but the journal notes visits and stops in places believed to be Bristol, Abingdon, Seven Mile Ford, Atkins and Wythe County.
A Wise couple who owned and operated a local real estate agency has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of defrauding multiple advance commission companies and aggravated identity theft.