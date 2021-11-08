 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $239,000

Gorgeous home for sale in Wythe County. This home was completely remodeled in 2014 and features 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. The living space showcases a spacious open floor plan which flows from the dining area to the kitchen and living room. The kitchen has gorgeous custom cabinets and granite countertops with a large island for extra space to prep for cooking. There is a large pantry space for storage. The large master bedroom has a nice master bath attached along with a large walk in closet and access to walk out onto the back deck. Enjoy this beautiful home which is one level and in a great location - a short drive to Hillsville, Galax and Wytheville VA. The home has an outdoor wood stove along with a fireplace in the living room. There is also a 4 zone heat pump for comfort. This awesome, well-maintained home is settled on nearly 5 acres of land with a nice barn. Don't miss out on this great property!

