Check out this immaculate home in the heart of Wytheville! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and over 1850 square feet of modern living space, this home is the perfect marriage between functionality and charm. Upstairs you have spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors, an open kitchen and dining area, a large living space, and a main floor laundry room. Downstairs provides an additional bedroom/office/exercise room along with an additional den/living room and a one-car garage. Outside you can enjoy those picturesque mountain views from your hot tub under your covered deck. All of this on a sprawling fenced backyard, with easy access to the town of Wytheville, I81, and I77. Don't miss this deal, call or click today!
4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $200,000
