 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
8 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $425,000

8 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $425,000

8 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $425,000

Massive home with fine finishings settled on a ridge overlooking Reed Creek on 8+ acres in Wytheville, VA is available priced well under tax assessment. With 8 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms and large gathering spaces inside and out, this home has had some significant recent renovations that preserve the amazing character of this chalet like setting which is highlighted by the hardwoods and the cathedral-like family room complete with stone fireplace. With views of the mountains and overlooking the acreage, this beauty has lots of glass and other cool features like a ramp system from floor to floor to avoid the need for stairs allowing easier access to the entire house. There's entertaining space inside and out and with multiple screened-in porches, there's room for hosting large events. The property is zoned agriculture so bring the animals to roam on the acreage. Within a few minutes to both I-81 & I-77 as well as downtown Wytheville, this property is a hidden gem with lots of benefits.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police nab carjacker
Latest Headlines

Police nab carjacker

A Maryland man eager to pick his girlfriend up from a Tennessee jail is facing a felony carjacking charge after he forced a juvenile out of he…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics