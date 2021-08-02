8 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $425,000

Massive home with fine finishings settled on a ridge overlooking Reed Creek on 8+ acres in Wytheville, VA is available priced well under tax assessment. With 8 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms and large gathering spaces inside and out, this home has had some significant recent renovations that preserve the amazing character of this chalet like setting which is highlighted by the hardwoods and the cathedral-like family room complete with stone fireplace. With views of the mountains and overlooking the acreage, this beauty has lots of glass and other cool features like a ramp system from floor to floor to avoid the need for stairs allowing easier access to the entire house. There's entertaining space inside and out and with multiple screened-in porches, there's room for hosting large events. The property is zoned agriculture so bring the animals to roam on the acreage. Within a few minutes to both I-81 & I-77 as well as downtown Wytheville, this property is a hidden gem with lots of benefits.