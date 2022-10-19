OUR VIEW: Beyond the books

The idea isn’t a new one. We’ve read about it before, and we’ve written about it before.

And, no, the Bristol Public Library isn’t the first to make real the idea of a “Library of Things,” but that doesn’t mean that it’s not worthy of praise.

On Oct. 24, according to a press release, the Bristol Public Library will launch its Library of Things, giving patrons the option to check out much more than books, DVDs and periodicals. Those things, of course, will still be available, but so too will be power washers, pickleball sets, tool boxes, baking molds and so much more.

The press release explained that the Library of Things will be filled with items that you might only need to use once or twice.

“You can now come to the library, borrow a ‘thing’ for a week, and save yourself the cost of purchasing that ‘thing,’” the library’s executive director, Tonia Kestner, wrote in the release.

The only limit to what’s in a Library of Things – aside from funding, of course – is our imaginations.

Across the country, public libraries are moving into the “Things” category to great success, offering patrons borrowing privileges on everything from board games, Chromebooks, fishing poles, tents and telescopes to ice cream makers, radon detectors and film-making equipment.

In Arlington, Virginia, the library runs a shed where patrons can make use of all the tools needed to start a garden, everything from rakes and hoes to mowers and tillers. Arlington also has something that we figure is mighty useful during these days leading up to All Hallows Eve. With just a library card, residents there can borrow thermal cameras. Sure, the library claims it’s to show homeowners where air is getting in and out of their houses in hopes of increasing energy efficiency, but we’ve seen the TV shows. We know good and well those thermal cameras are used by professional ghost hunters to find and communicate with haunts, spirits and things that go bump in the night.

We jest, but only partially. What you do with a thermal camera is entirely up to you. What’s also up to you is your willingness to make use of the libraries of things that are quickly becoming the norm.

See it’s not just the Bristol library getting in on the action.

Since the pandemic, the Bland County library has been offering mobile hot spots to card holders. Smyth County’s libraries have crafting kits, bird-watching kits and computer tablets available for check out. Though it’s not necessarily a “thing,” Smyth’s library branch in Marion not long ago opened up a room specifically for those needing a private space for telemedicine appointments.

The best libraries are changing, adapting and becoming much more than places where you can read a periodical or check out a bestseller. They are intuiting the needs of today’s users and offering “things” and programs that are useful, needed and appreciated.

So what’s missing?

You.

A lot of times, it’s you that’s missing. Drop by your local library to see what it offers. It may surprise you. You may just find a new hobby or a new passion. You may just discover that we not only live in one of the most beautiful places on earth, but we’re also surrounded by an abundance of creative people who want to fuel your creativity, make your life more fully lived, and get you off the streaming couch and doing the things that make the best memories.

Even if your local library hasn’t caught on to the latest trend, let them know you want to borrow a cake pan or a metal detector. Librarians, in our estimation, are exceptional at three things: Meeting the needs of patrons, thinking outside the box to grow their relevance and shushing loudmouths who want to talk while you’re browsing the Rolling Stone article on 49 Winchester.