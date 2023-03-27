Bland County High School senior Lexi Sandlin has become the latest Bears’ student athlete to sign a letter of intent to attend Bluefield University to further her education and athletic career. In a ceremony held last Tuesday in the high school library, Sandlin officially became a Bluefield University Lady Ram.

Academically, Sandlin’s plans include a majoring in elementary education with the goal to become an elementary school teacher. She also intends to become a member of the school’s golf team.

Sandlin chose Bluefield University over Bluefield State University and Radford University. She became attracted to Bluefield University about five years ago when an older cousin that she held in high regard was attending there and she attended a music recital.

“After the recital, she showed me around the campus and introduced me to some staff members,” Sandlin said. “I fell in love with the campus and its environment.”

Going in as a freshman on the Lady Rams squad, Sandlin hopes to bring motivation to her golf game while playing with an up and coming golf program. Sandlin was the second signee for Bluefield University’s first year program.

“I would like to thank coach Steve Lilly for giving me the opportunity to play golf at the collegiate level,” Sandlin stated. “I also thank my parents for always being supportive and encouraging throughout my career. I thank all of my high school coaches that have guided me along the way.”

Chad Peters, coach of the Bland County golf team, was pleased that Sandlin has picked Blue field University and his enthusiasm was evident in a recent email.

“It’s really exciting to hear that Lexi is going to attend Bluefield University,” he stated. “She worked extremely hard last season to improve her game. She has a lot of determination to go out and be successful at whatever she does. Having this opportunity will further develop her skills and love of the game along with receiving a first class education. Coach Lilly has found a diamond in the rough with Lexi, who is a true example of the term ‘student athlete’ that any college is lucky enough to have.”

On its 82-acre campus, Bluefield University is a private Baptist university located in Bluefield, Virginia near the Virginia/West Virginia state line. It offers 22 majors and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Their sports programs compete in the NAIA division.

Jackson, Mayo top Region 1C voting

In voting held on March 15, Fort Chiswell has swept the top honors on the Region 1C girls’ basketball teams announced last week.

Fort Chiswell sophomore Blair Jackson was named as the region player of the year after averaging 21.1 points per game to go along with 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. Pioneers’ coach Howard Mayo was named as coach of the year after his club finished second in the MED before ending its season with a record of 20-9. The Pioneers earned a berth in the Class 1 state tournament for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign.

Joining Jackson on the All-Region first team was Pioneers’ teammate Kara King, also a sophomore. Players from fellow MED foe George Wythe included senior McKenzie Tate and Maroons sophomore Abby Berry.

Rounding out the first team honors were Eastern Montgomery seniors Lilly Underwood and Maddie Bruce along with Parry McCluer senior Anna Claytor and Narrows senior Mya Robertson.

Those on second team were Auburn seniors Morgan Mundy and Rhyland Rorrer, George Wythe junior Amarrah Carter-Bennett, and Galax senior Carly Sturgill from the MED and Eastern Montgomery senior Logan Boone, Covington senior Lauren Bragg, Parry McCluer junior Payton Emore and Parry McCluer sophomore Victoria Hamilton from the Pioneer District.

Pruett, Dunford lead boys’ All-Region 1C voting

George Wythe coach Tony Dunford was named as the boys’ basketball Region 1C coach of the year after leading his Maroons to the Class 1 state championship game in recent voting by region coaches. Dunford’s club grabbed the regular season co-championship along with Auburn before defeating the Eagles in the one-game playoff for top-seeding in the regional tournament.

The Maroons would also win the MED tournament with a 55-52 win over the Eagles but Auburn would rebound to win the region championship with a 65-55 triumph. Both teams advanced to the Class 1 state field where the Maroons would edge the Eagles 45-42 in the semifinals before losing to unbeaten Lancaster 62-40 in the state title game. Finishing at 26-4, four of the George Wythe wins came in six head-to-head meetings with MED rivals from Riner.

Named at the Region 1C player of the year was junior Kolier Pruett of Pioneer District champion Narrows. Pruett was joined on first team by Auburn junior Nick Millirons, George Wythe sophomore Reed Kirtner, Auburn junior Coahan Gordon, Parry McCluer senior John Snider, George Wythe junior Ty Campbell, Bland County senior Chance James, and Grayson County junior Eli Gillespie.

Named second-team All-Region 1C were Fort Chiswell senior Nathan Norris, George Wythe freshman David Goode, Covington junior Purcell Turner, Craig County junior Matthew Lucas, Highland senior Ethan Moore, Narrows junior Levi Smith, Parry McCluer junior Evan Cook, and senior Jaden Ryder of Bath County.