A special happy birthday to my cousin, Rachel Slate, on May 28. Happy birthday to Eddie Sawyers on June 1, Tasi Kapranos on June 2, and Bill Dixon, Gene Albert and Debbie Moody on June 3.

The Rev. Joe Mack Taylor brought our message on Sunday morning. The sermon was “One in Christ” based on John 17:1-11. The choir’s special was “I was there to hear your borning cry.” It was also graduation Sunday. Our graduates were Gracie Carty from pre-k and Jeremiah Weaver from George Wythe High School. Carrie Courtney presented each with a gift. Best wishes to these two special young people.

The membership committee me on Wednesday evening.

Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m. each Sunday at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.

Rachel and I were among those enjoying the movie “Night at the Museum” at the Millwald on Friday night. Free admission was provided by the Wythe-Bland Foundation.

Rachel, Rose, Missy and Justin enjoyed a Day at the Museum on Saturday afternoon. They toured five museums.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Ray Cassell and Gleaves Cassell.

Wythe County schools close for the summer on Friday, May 26, at noon. Prayers for the kids and school staff for a safe and happy summer.

I want to wish everyone a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend.

Riddle

Q: What do you call a lazy baby kangaroo?

A: A pouch potato.

Quote: “If you’re over the hill, why not enjoy the view?”

Bible verse: “Faith is the confidence that what we hope for will actually happen; it gives us assurance about things we cannot see.” Hebrews 11:1.