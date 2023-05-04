Baseball

Tazewell whips Graham

There was no letdown for the Tazewell Bulldogs.

Two days after winning the Coppinger Invitational, head coach Brandon McDaniel’s club rolled to an 11-4 win as Luke Childress had three RBIs and Cole Cline collected three hits.

Graham received two hits apiece from Trey Lambert and Cooper Hale.

Soccer

G-Girls pound Bearcats

Ella Dales scored four goals and Cadence Owen had the other two scores as the Graham G-Girls dominated Monday’s Southwest District showdown with Virginia High in Bristol, 6-1.

Reagyn Ramsey doled out two assists in the victory.

Virginia High bests G-Men

Seniors Prince Poku and Patrick Poku each had two goals and an assist as Virginia High remained atop the Southwest District with an important win over the visiting G-Men, 5-3.

Freshman Owen Dean also scored for the Bearcats, while senior Bailey Owens and sophomore Jackson Trent each doled out an assist.