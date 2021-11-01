Move in ready! Come see this nicely maintained one level home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and one car garage. The home features hardwood floors throughout. The entry foyer leads to a large living room that opens to the dining room just off the kitchen. A nice back yard includes a storage shed and a view of some of Marion's magnificent mountains. This home is in a convenient location...just minutes from downtown Marion, Hungry Mother Park, Grayson Highlands State Park, schools, medical facilities and the interstate. These destinations making it an ideal home for young families or retirees.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $150,000
