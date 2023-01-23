Auburn defeats Bland County 72-62

With five players reaching twin figure scoring, homestanding Auburn protected its own court by defeating Bland County 72-62 last Tuesday in MED boys’ hoops.

Samuel Duncan and Nick Millirons led the way for the Eagles (7-1 MED, 13-3 overall) with 13 points each. Coahan Gordon and Michael Wilson followed with 12 points each with Bryce Gill tallying 10 points.

For the Bears (5-3, 11-5), Chance James threw in a season-best of 29 points. Brady Thompson added 16 points to go along with seven rebounds.

Gordon’s seven points in the first stanza helped stake the Eagles to a 17-11 advantage before Bland County got 10 points from James in a 16-12 second period as the Bears closed to 29-27 at halftime. James finished the first half with 16 points for Bland County.

Duncan drained a pair of treys in the third period as the Eagles outlasted the Bears 17-15, opening a 46-42 edge heading to the fourth period. Auburn began to pull away and outshot their guests 26-20 in the final period behind 10 points from Wilson and eight more from Millirons. The Bears countered with 11 from James but it came too little too late.

Bland County held a nine-to-eight edge in triples with James and Thompson nailing three each. Duncan had three treys for the Eagles.

In the JV encounter, Bland County posed no threat as Auburn rolled over the Bears 47-19. The Eagles led by 5-4 after one period but posted double figure scoring the rest of the way while holding the Bears (10-4) to single digits in each period.

Matthew Altizer led the victors with 13 points with Mitchell Hale adding 10 points. Bland County got eight and six points from Tyler Boone and Elliot Miller, respectively, in the losing cause.

Four reach twin digits in 65-54 Bears win

Brady Thompson and Chance James bucketed 15 points each while leading Bland County past visiting Galax 65-54 last Friday in MED boys’ hardwood play. James also collected six rebounds, six steals, and four assists in the win.

Also reaching twin digits for the Bears (6-3 MED, 12-5) was Jake Pauley with 12 points and reserve David Boone with 11. Pauley led the Bears on the boards with eight rebounds.

Bland County’s Nate Nolley was the standout in the opening period. His trey gave the Bears their first lead with just over a minute gone in the game at 3-2. With Bland County down 8-7 later on, Nolley drained consecutive trifectas in a span of 30 seconds that made it 13-8 and the eventual winners never tailed again after holding a 15-12 edge to start the second period.

Bland County opened the second chapter with a 7-2 run and when Thompson scooped a runner at the 6:01 mark of the first half, the Bears led 22-14. Two minutes later, Landon Smith arced a trey as the lead was 27-20. In the final two minutes, Thompson tipped back a Jack Johnson miss and James buried a trey to extend the lead to 33-21 before Galax ended the stanza with a Jayson Stuart stickback and free throws by Josh Johnson and Hunter Mankins to draw the Maroon Tide to within 33-25 at intermission.

Bland County’s lead reached 38-27 when Pauley put back a missed trey by Thompson at the 5:17 mark but Galax, which outshot their hosts 20-15 during the period, got back-to-back threes from Mason Cox and Adam Dillon to sever the gap to 38-33. Moments later, Pauley was left all alone for an easy basket in the paint before a Thompson trey had the Bears up 44-38 with just over three minutes remaining.

In front 48-45 to begin the final period, the Bears opened the fourth with a 9-0 surge that featured threes by Thompson and Boone as the lead reached 57-45. Galax would get no closer than eight points the rest of the way, that at 58-50 on a head of the key trey by Cox with with 3:14 left to play. Bland County’s biggest lead came with 1:16 left when James fed Pauley inside for a 65-50 Bears’ advantage.

Galax (1-7, 1-13) placed a trio of scorers in twin figures as Josh Johnson led all scorers with 19 points followed by Cox with 17 markers and Dillon with 11.

In the JV game, Coby Hall’s three-pointer with 47 seconds remaining provided the winning basket as Bland County scored a 32-31 win over Galax, the Bears improving to 11-4 with the triumph.

Trailing 30-29 with just over a minute left, the Bears took the lead 32-30 on Hall’s triple. Galax had its chances, however, as a free throw made it 32-31 and by forcing a Bland County turnover with 29 seconds left as well as gaining possession on a jump ball with four seconds to go.

Hall and Tyler Boone each tallied 11 points for the Bears. Cohen Turner was Galax’s top scorer. Also with 11 points.

Bears are no match for Eagles, lose 50-18 decision

Rhyland Rorrer came off the bench to throw in 16 points and teammates Carie Christian and Megan Earnest added 10 points apiece as Auburn turned away visiting Bland County 50-18 in girls’ hardwood action staged last Tuesday in Riner.

The Eagles blanked the Bears 9-0 in the opening stanza before downing their guests 12-4 during the second session to lead 21-4 at halftime. Behind Rorrer’s eight markers in the third quarter, the Eagles outshot the Bears 12-9 to push the lead to 33-13. A 17-5 fourth quarter enabled the Eagles to ease away and improve to 3-4 MED and 6-9 overall.

The top scorer for the Bears (2-6, 7-9), which hit only six of 40 shots taken, was Abbi Rasnake with five points. Danielle Sanders grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots.

In the JV opener, the Bears upped their ledger to 12-2 with an easy 44-12 triumph over the Eagles. A 19-2 first quarter set the stage for the rout and the Bears cruised from there.

Tinley Worley hit for 16 points for Bland County and Kendall Worley tossed in 14 points. The duo combined for 15 points in the opening period as the Bears gained control. Bailee Thompson added six points to the win and Auburn’s Madison Litton scored a like number to pace the Eagles.

Maroon Tide balance is more than Bears can handle

Makaya Miller led a trio of twin figure scorers with 12 points and teammates Carly Sturgill and Jayden Leonard added 11 apiece as Galax won over Bland County 45-36 last Friday at Rocky Gap. A trey by Leonard with 4:34 left in the first period broke an early 4-4 tie and the Maroon Tide continued to maintain the advantage the rest of the way.

The win pushed Galax’s record to 6-2 in the MED and 10-5 overall. Bland County sunk to 2-7, 7-10 with the loss.

The Bears led 4-0 early on two Chloe Dillow free throws and a drive through the paint by Brooke Sanders but Miller dropped in hoops over Dillow and Sanders to tie things up 4-4 before Leonard’s trey gave Galax a lead it would never surrender. The Maroon Tide went on to hold an 11-6 lead by the close of the opening period.

Both teams tallied eight points in the second quarter as Galax went into halftime on top 19-14. Two Sanders free throws closed Bland County’s deficit to 15-12 at the 2:50 mark of the stanza but Galax got a foul line jumper as well as a stickback bucket from Sturgill during the final two minutes as the Maroon Tide reopened its lead.

Leonard and Dillow swapped treys during the first two minutes of the third period and when the Bears’ Chessie Tindall scored around Miller at the 4:13 mark, Bland County trailed just 22-20. But Leonard hit a midrange runner followed by her second trey of the period as the lead jumped to 30-20 before Galax led 32-22 after three quarters.

Bland County nipped Galax 14-13 in the final period but Galax was perfect from the foul stripe (8-8) to protect its lead. On the flipside, the Bears missed six of their 10 tries.

Danielle Sanders scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bears. Brooke Sanders followed with nine points and also grabbed 10 caroms. Dillow finished with eight points.

Tinley Worley and Bailee Thompson combined for 28 points as Bland County came away 41-20 winners of the JV game. Worley hit for 16 points and Thompson tallied 12 as the Bears upped their record to 13-2 for the season.

Thompson drilled both of her triples in the second quarter en route to 10 points as Bland County overcame a 7-6 first quarter deficit by outscoring the Maroon Tide 13-9 to hold a 19-16 halftime advantage. Leading 27-18 going to the final period, the Bears turned away Galax 14-2 to win going away.

For the Maroon Tide, Keely Bartlett led the way with five points.