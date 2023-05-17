The first principle given in Sir Robert Peel’s “General Instructions” to police officers is: “To prevent crime and disorder, as an alternative to their repression by military force and severity of legal punishment.”

This first principle could give the reader a bit of pause. The popular mind tends to imagine modern police officers only as “law enforcement” (which is part of our role, and Peel discusses this aspect later), and even if they hold a concept of prevention, it’s held with some cognitive tension as “prevention-through-law-enforcement.” I don’t believe either of those ideas are what Peel is after in this first principle.

Peel said, “The best mode of avoiding the infliction of punishment, was to prevent the growth of crime... by an efficient police…” Therefore, I truly believe he’s after the idea of MERE prevention as a first order principle. This point being emphasized in the latter part of the principle, by way of a contrast with the enforcement action of his own day. In his time the penal code was exhaustive (there were 130 larceny statues for example), and military troops were the most accessible, although the least well received, options for enforcement.

His later social-contract style statements offer a further evidence of his intent: In his fifth principle he discusses the “ready offering of individual service and friendship to all members of the public,” and in his ninth principle he makes it abundantly clear the evidence of effectiveness is not police activity, but rather the absence of disorder.

Again, we should remember during his time, there WAS law enforcement, albeit bloody, brutal, and disruptive; there were also magistrates, constables, night watchmen, and sundry other characters, with some authority; there was not policing as we know it, nor was there any governmental expression of social or economic welfare. Peel seems to be offering a concept something more like “peace officer” and less like “law man” – an ultimately progressive project for its time.

This is actually where the contemporary conversation gets a little sticky – in many ways, we’re talking about “order maintenance” policing, scorned by our modern critics, but as we have seen already, not an order devoid of relationship, or MERE order. When the latter-day saints of police-community relations, evoke the concept of peace officers, I’m left to wonder if they understand all of the implications. We’re not simply talking about a “referee”, but someone charged with the maintenance of civil society, with the force of law, if necessary.

As a part of the complexity, we should be aware, that up until last 50 or so years, police officers had far more order-bringing tools, than we now possess. English Common Law, and many U.S. statutes, were largely settled on the matter of various forms of disorder, such as “common drunkards, common railers and brawlers, persons wandering from place to place without any lawful purpose or object, habitual loafers…” until a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case in 1971, which struck down laws against such acts. As a result, the preventative ability to bring “peace” by code (admittedly abused during the Civil Rights era) has largely been removed. With the exceptions of public intoxication, breach of the peace, and disorderly conduct, now these efforts, in many ways, may only be accomplished by dialogue, education, familiarity, and relationships.

In an attempt to bring all of this into focus, I believe Peel is communicating that the primary ideological role of a police officer, is relational social up-lift, crime prevention and problem solving, in order to avoid the only real state led alternative – demonstrations of force and judicial compulsion. In a strange twist of fate, it very well may be that the ever-increasing lack of ability by the police to take care of the small things actually inhibit the peace and create a chain-reaction inability to take care of the larger ones. Time will tell.