Railroad Day returns to Natural Tunnel State Park Jul 4, 2026 14 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Natural Tunnel State Park Creative Visual Design Natural Tunnel State Park Creative Visual Design Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Natural Tunnel State Park is partnering with Norfolk Southern Railroad to offer visitors a unique experience: Railroad Day. kAm~? yF=J `g[ 7C@> h 2]>] E@ b A]>] @?=J[ EC2:? EC277:4 H:== A2FD6[ @A6?:?8 E96 EF??6=[ ?@C>2==J 4=@D65 E@ 7@@E EC277:4[ 7@C 2 H2=< 2=@?8 E96 EC24<D] u@C 86?6C2E:@?D[ E96 C2:=C@25 92D A=2J65 2 46?EC2= C@=6 :? D92A:?8 E96 C68:@?’D 64@?@>J[ 4F=EFC6 2?5 9:DE@CJ] %9:D DA64:2= 6G6?E H:== 9:89=:89E E92E =6824J H9:=6 2=D@ AC@>@E:?8 E96 :>A@CE2?46 @7 C2:=C@25 D276EJ]k^AmkAm':D:E@CD 42? 9:<6 E96 D46?:4 EC2:= @C E2<6 E96 492:C=:7E 5@H? E@ E96 EF??6= 6?EC2?46] p=@?8 E96 H2J[ E96J 2C6 :?G:E65 E@ DE@A 2E r2CE6C r23:?[ H96C6 :?E6CAC6E6CD H:== D92C6 DE@C:6D @7 E96 423:?’D A2DE 2?5 E96 G:3C2?E 9:DE@CJ @7 E96 DFCC@F?5:?8 2C62]k^Am People are also reading… A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Independence Day celebrations cover the weekend in Smyth Early look at Virginia Tech's Week 13 opponent, Virginia Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Maryland transfer Jordan Crosland to bring 'immediate thump' to Virginia baseball's lineup Smyth Animal Rescue's Mischa is ready for a family to call her own Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings From trees to play: 5 Bridges Wellness Fair shared steps for good health kAm{@42= G6?5@CD H:== @776C 7@@5 2?5 =:89E C67C6D9>6?ED 7@C AFC492D6[ 2?5 2 4@?46DD:@? DE2?5 H:== 36 2G2:=23=6]k^AmkAm!2C<:?8 7@C E96 6G6?E :D Sf A6C G69:4=6 2?5 H:== 36 =@42E65 :? E96 A:4?:4 2C62] $9FEE=6 D6CG:46 H:== 36 AC@G:565] r92:C=:7E C:56D 2C6 Sd A6C A6CD@? 7@C 2 C@F?5\EC:A E:4<6E @C Sc 7@C 2 @?6\H2J E:4<6E] r9:=5C6? E9C66 2?5 J@F?86C C:56 7C66]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ A42== afe\hc_\aefc @C 8@ E@ k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]54C]G:C8:?:2]8@G^DE2E6\A2C<D^?2EFC2=\EF??6=Qm9EEADi^^HHH]54C]G:C8:?:2]8@G^DE2E6\A2C<D^?2EFC2=\EF??6=k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Penny’s Kitchen & Entertainment is ready to serve customers a meal, but it’s also prepared to help patrons play games or let off a little steam. Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry For the last half century, Pat Britton not only shared her gift for music by performing but also by teaching others to tap into their love for… Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers While officials emphasized that no data center has an application to locate in Smyth County, more than two dozen citizens stressed that they w… Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' After over three decades, the tradition of Phantom opening Marion’s “Biggest Weekend of the Summer” in Marion has come to a close. Independence Day celebrations cover the weekend in Smyth Celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence will be held over several days this week and include a…