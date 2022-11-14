GW, Lebanon win state titles

George Wythe and Lebanon captured team championships and Grundy’s Jessi Looney and Lebanon’s Derek Mitchell were individual medalists in the Class 1 cross country state tournament held last Saturday at Green Hill Park in Salem.

George Wythe picked up its fourth Class 1 championship in a row with a 23-point victory over Galileo. The Maroons had 49 points to Galileo’s 72. Third place Grundy had 90 points with Mathews placing fourth with 121 and PH-Glade Spring netting 133 points for fifth.

In winning the team title, George Wythe placed four runners in the top-15 led by Camryn Hardin in fourth at 21:19. Kaleigh Temple finished eighth at 21:32 followed by Kara Temple in 12th at 21:46 and Carrie Sage-Dalton 15th with a run of 21:47.

Grundy’s Jessi Looney was the winner at 19:46 with Carol-Anne Garrett of Galileo second just over three seconds back at 19:49. Auburn’s Kasey Rosenbaum was third at 21:10. Grayson County’s Destyne Rutherford crossed in fifth at 21:23.

In the boys event, Lebanon was the winner with 47 points, scoring a 33-point triumph over Mathews with 80 points. Grundy was third at 109, Eastern Montgomery finished fourth at 172, and Castlewood completed the top-five, also at 172.

Lebanon’s Mitchell was the medalist at 16:14 with Parry McCluer’s Kovyk Chandler second at 16:37. Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick was right on Chandler’s heels, finishing third at 16:37, just .01 seconds back. Fourth place went to Castlewood’s Adam Gibson at 16:38 and Lebanon’s Alec Deckard completed the hotly-contested top-five at 16:41.

Bland County’s Tyler Boone, the first Bears’ male runner to compete at state since Josh Goodman in 2012, crossed the stripe in 20th place, his run of 18:15 being a new personal record for the Bland County sophomore. His beat his old PR of 18:26 by 11 seconds.

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL TIMES: (Top-15 positions)

Jessi Looney (Grundy) 19:46, Carol-Anne Garrett (Galileo) 19:49, Kasey Rosenbaum (Auburn) 21:10, Camryn Hardin (George Wythe) 21:19, Destyne Rutherford (Grayson County) 21:23, Natalie White (Bath County) 21:26, Alexis Porter (Grundy) 21:27, Kaleigh Temple (George Wythe) 21:32, Samaria Little (Altavista) 21:33, Sara Hale (Grayson County) 21:34, Camilia Rodriquez (Galileo) 21:44, Kara Temple (George Wythe) 21:46, Shelby Stanley (Eastside) 21:46, Valeria Castillo (Eastern Montgomery) 21:47, Carrie Sage-Dalton (George Wythe) 21:47.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL TIMES: (Top-15 positions)

Derek Mitchell (Lebanon) 16:14, Kovyk Chandler (Parry McCluer) 16:37, Kaleb Elswick (Grundy) 16:37, Adam Gibson (Castlewood) 16:38, Alec Deckard (Lebanon) 16:41, Alexander Gomez-Hernandez (Galileo) 16:49, Shane Stevens (Altavista) 17:04, Keyston Hartford (Grundy) 17:27, Seth James (Mathews) 17:31, Corey Daniel (West Point) 17:44, Andrew Tickle (Auburn) 17:46, Eli Taylor (Lebanon) 17:47, Jackson Herndon (Galileo) 17:54, Mason Lee (Chilhowie) 17:54, Carter Dillon (Lebanon) 17:58.

Bears improve to 2-3 with 40-27 win over Giles

Matthew Irwin scored 13 points to lead a trio of twin figure scorers as Bland County scored a 40-27 win over Giles in boys’ middle school action on Nov. 7. The win pushed the Bears’ record to 2-3 for the season.

Bland County jumped to an 11-2 first period lead behind six points from Irwin and pushed the lead to 21-6 by halftime. Caegin Browning finished with 11 points for the Bears with teammate Dillon Hall tossing in 10 points.

Justin Williston and James Thornton paced the Giles scoring with seven points apiece.

Narrows slips past Bears 37-31

Elijah Knotze burned the nets for 24 points and Narrows claimed a 37-31 triumph over Bland County last Tuesday night in Narrows. Leading 23-22 heading to the final chapter, the Green Wave outlasted Bland County 14-9 down the stretch behind 11 points from Knotze.

Missing 13 of 25 free throws, the loss dropped the Bears to 2-4 for the season. Bland County got 18 points from Caegin Browning and nine points by Matthew Irwin.

Bland County topples Indians 48-41

Matthew Irwin and Caegin Browning each scored 16 points and Bland County used a fourth quarter rally to upend Rural Retreat 48-41 last Thursday in Rural Retreat. Bland County overturned a 29-25 lead by Rural Retreat heading to the fourth period, dumping the Indians 23-12 down the stretch to improve to 3-4 on the season.

Irwin canned four treys, including three in the decisive fourth stanza when he scored 11 of his points. Browning also had seven points during the stanza. The Indians got twin digit scoring from Warren Robinson with 13 points and Atticus King with 11.

Kidd’s 16 propels Spartans past Bears 24-15

Harleigh Kidd pumped in 16 points to lead all scorers and Giles came away 24-15 victors over visiting Bland County in girls’ middle school hoops played at Rocky Gap on Nov. 7. Kidd scored 10 of her points during the first half as the Spartans built a 15-6 lead that was never challenged.

Bland County sank to 1-4 with the setback. The Bears were led by Annabelle Rasnake with eight points.

Bland County drops heartbreaker to Narrows 30-28

Marakya Knotze hit for 15 points and teammate Holly Gilbert chipped in 10 points as Narrows protected its home floor by nipping Bland County 30-28 last Tuesday night.

The game was tight throughout as the Green Wave went on top 6-3 after one period before stretching the lead to 15-10 by halftime behind seven points each from Knotze and Gilbert. Narrows padded its lead with a 10-8 third period before the Bears fought back in the fourth period 10-5, falling two points short at the end.

Bland County (1-5) was paced by Braylin Davis with 14 points followed by Madilyn Boone with five.

Rural Retreat drops Bears 25-13 behind Martin’s 12 points

Alice Martin nearly outscored Bland County by herself. Martin dropped in 12 points and led Rural Retreat to a 25-13 win over the Bears in Rural Retreat. Martin netted seven of her points in the first half as the Indians led 13-10 before rolling past the Bears 12-3 in the second half.

Braylin Davis scored six points for Bland County (1-6). Teammate Annabelle Rasnake followed with four markers.