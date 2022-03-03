Marion PD SCSO investigate 'suspicious' package

Update According to a release from the Smyth County Sheriff's Office, agents with the FBI, ATF and Virginia State Police Bomb Squad have been contacted to examine a suspicious package found while deputies were executing a search warrant on Marion Manor Drive.

"On March 3, 2022, Deputies with the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office along with Agent of the FBI, executed a search warrant at 1708 Marion Manor Dr." the release said. "During the execution of the warrant a suspicious package was located inside the apartment. Agents with the FBI, ATF, and the Virginia State Police Bomb Squad have been contacted to examine the device. More information will be released later on."

Marion Police and Smyth County deputies are currently on scene on the 1700 block of Marion Manor Drive investigating a call regarding a suspicious package.

As a precaution, one of the apartment buildings in the complex has been temporarily evacuated.

Law enforcement and Marion Fire/EMS are on scene. Town officials say there is no current danger to the public.

Additional information is expected later today, from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, upon completion of the investigation.