 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lawsuit filed in motorcycle crash

  • 0

Claiming that a dog bite caused his motorcycle crash, a Max Meadows man is suing two Slate Spring Branch Road residents for thousands in damages.

John Nunley filed the $750,000 lawsuit last month in Wythe County Circuit Court.

In the complaint, Nunley said he was riding his motorcycle on June 3 when a dog approached him from the property of John Wayne Johnson and Brenda Johnson.

“The dog bit down on his pant leg causing him to lose control of his motorcycle,” the suit said. “Based upon information and belief the dog that attacked the plaintiff belonged to the residents…or was the (sic) with guest of the residents and not maintained on a leash or contained in any way to prevent said dog from attacking or entering the road.”

According to the complaint, Nunley suffered “serious personal injuries and permanent disfigurement” as a result of the wreck.

People are also reading…

The Johnsons were served with the lawsuit on Oct. 14, according to court records.

No trial date has been set.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grand jury returns indictments

Accused of crimes ranging from shoplifting to strangulation, individuals from Wythe County and beyond will now face trial following an Oct. 17…

Halloween Happenings

Halloween Happenings

Halloween is getting closer, and in Wythe, Smyth, Bland and beyond, there are numerous opportunities to get your fright on. And they are happe…