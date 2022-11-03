Lawsuit filed in motorcycle crash

Claiming that a dog bite caused his motorcycle crash, a Max Meadows man is suing two Slate Spring Branch Road residents for thousands in damages.

John Nunley filed the $750,000 lawsuit last month in Wythe County Circuit Court.

In the complaint, Nunley said he was riding his motorcycle on June 3 when a dog approached him from the property of John Wayne Johnson and Brenda Johnson.

“The dog bit down on his pant leg causing him to lose control of his motorcycle,” the suit said. “Based upon information and belief the dog that attacked the plaintiff belonged to the residents…or was the (sic) with guest of the residents and not maintained on a leash or contained in any way to prevent said dog from attacking or entering the road.”

According to the complaint, Nunley suffered “serious personal injuries and permanent disfigurement” as a result of the wreck.

The Johnsons were served with the lawsuit on Oct. 14, according to court records.

No trial date has been set.