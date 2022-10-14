‘Round the Mountain welcomes new juried members

‘Round the Mountain: Southwest Virginia’s Artisan Network has accepted six new juried members following a fall application process.

New members will be eligible to have their work for sale at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace in Abingdon. They will also be entitled to participate in e-commerce and wholesale programs throughout Southwest Virginia.

The new members are:

Aria Asbury

Painting (watercolor, acrylic, gouache)

Aria Asbury is an art teacher from Meadowview. She has been experimenting with watercolor and gouache for the last five years.

"My work is very illustrative and emotional," Asbury said. She said she is inspired by the work of Hayao Miyazaki, driven by the vibrant colors and life found in oceans.

In addition to her full-time work in education, she also recently started an art business called “Artia's” to fill summers with self-fulfillment of her own work.

Ryon Belk

Recycled Rope

Ryon Belk is a Bristol artist who has been making bowls and baskets out of rope for a few years. Belk crafts the items out of old, worn-out ropes or ropes that have been provided by others.

Belk previously shared his works as gifts but now sells them as a hobby to recycle ropes that would otherwise no longer be used for their previous job.

Gloria Cocilova

Mixed Medium Glass Art Decor

Cocilova is originally from Mississippi but has called Southwest Virginia home for around 30 years. She has been creating her crushed glass artwork for about three years while living on a houseboat/floating cabin, but her artistic talent dates back more than four decades. Cocilova is expanding her capabilities with this new art style.

"I never thought I could paint," Cocilova said. "This art gives me a chance to create some unique pieces."

Cocilova paints each piece of art before adding crushed glass or other items to enhance the beauty before adding resin.

Madison Ramey

Acrylic Painting

Ramey is from Abingdon. She has been painting for eight months. Ramey said she began sketching creations for her son, but her work turned from hobby to passion once she began painting.

Ramey uses a “swipe” style with many different colors and media, including some with gold leafing. Much of her work is abstract, with loose landscapes as well.

She is a full-time artist with work in murals and other media.

Theresa Walker

Fiber

Walker has lived in Floyd for 36 years by way of New Jersey.

Her cowls have become her current passion, which she describes as a “colorful outpouring of a need to make coziness and hugs out of beautiful yarn.”

Walker’s creations are a compilation of 45 years of experience knitting as a hobby. She said, "I never thought of myself as an artist until now."

Kandee Wallace

Ink

Kandee Wallace lives in Castlewood, and you can see many Appalachian inspirations in her work.

Wallace has been using ink and acrylics for about 14 years. Her items were submitted with the intent to reference and support people and initiatives in this area, including native animals and plants, as well as local bands and musicians. Her work also highlights the challenges young Appalachians face and working to change.

She currently creates art as a hobby but would love to see this passion provide a part-time job in the future.

To be eligible for the jury, members must have a current active 'Round the Mountain membership and reside in one of the 19 counties of Southwest Virginia. Each artisan was required to submit five individual pieces within each media and/or technique and presented all work as it would be when exhibited in galleries.

For more information about the ‘Round the Mountain jury process and how to apply, visit https://roundthemountain.org/about/jury-application/.