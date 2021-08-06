3 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $1,199,000

Escape The Chaos! Welcome to a country setting with tranquility and outdoor adventures awaiting in Burke's Garden - a rural community rimmed by Garden Mountain, the Appalachian Trail, and home to an Amish community. This property could be multi-generational and/or income producing. The house, newly painted with a modern farmhouse design, overlooks fenced pastures, a stocked pond, Little Creek (runs year-round), a vegetable garden, chicken coop, 1000 sq ft 3-stall barn, 35' flagpole, and fully fenced 800 ft2 open-concept cottage. Aesthetically pleasing with all utilities underground to all structures, including electricity to top of mountain along an 8/10-mile gravel road. The 125+/- acres boasts many old logging trails for hiking, ATV riding, birding/wildlife watching or hunting. Built in 2010, the 1.5 story main living room was constructed with 200-year-old antique logs erected by the Barn Wood Builders (DIY Network).