Escape The Chaos! Welcome to a country setting with tranquility and outdoor adventures awaiting in Burke's Garden - a rural community rimmed by Garden Mountain, the Appalachian Trail, and home to an Amish community. This property could be multi-generational and/or income producing. The house, newly painted with a modern farmhouse design, overlooks fenced pastures, a stocked pond, Little Creek (runs year-round), a vegetable garden, chicken coop, 1000 sq ft 3-stall barn, 35' flagpole, and fully fenced 800 ft2 open-concept cottage. Aesthetically pleasing with all utilities underground to all structures, including electricity to top of mountain along an 8/10-mile gravel road. The 125+/- acres boasts many old logging trails for hiking, ATV riding, birding/wildlife watching or hunting. Built in 2010, the 1.5 story main living room was constructed with 200-year-old antique logs erected by the Barn Wood Builders (DIY Network).
3 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $1,199,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A family’s search for a missing Saltville man ended in tragedy Tuesday afternoon when a resident discovered the man’s body in the woods near t…
- Updated
Marion police have obtained arrest warrants on a Marion man believed to be responsible for the weekend burglary of a local gas station.
FLOYD — In a non-binding “political statement,” Floyd County Board of Supervisors took an official stance Tuesday on the General Assembly’s re…
At 2:42 p.m. on Saturday (July 31), Virginia State Police responded to a crash on northbound I-81 almost a half mile south of Ready Mix Rd.
- Updated
With 15 bedrooms and 3 baths, this historical property has the potential to be anything your heart desires from a hotel to a family residence …
- Updated
Unsurpassed craftsmanship and materials are combined to created stunning living spaces within this pristine home. The original 1926 Mediterran…
In May, friends and family helped Steven and Brandy Dimit plant 250 lbs. of sunflower seeds on the hillside of a Marion farm. These months lat…
Are you a coffee drinker partial to the gourmet? Do you scour the Internet for coffee shops in towns you plan to visit? Many do, and now they …
Claims of civil conspiracy, invasion of privacy, wrongful termination and intentional or reckless infliction of emotional distress added to complaint
FLOYD — Floyd County Supervisors Tuesday honored retired Circuit Judge Marcus Long by voting 3-2 to rename the county courthouse after him thr…