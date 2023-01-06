To our readers

For many years, our staff has had the privilege of covering this community, and we have been proud to provide the most informative and engaging local news content in the region. We’ve enjoyed getting to know the people and places, the school leaders and sports stars, the businesses and elected officials that make this community unique. Your trust and faith in us has been an honor, and we wish to sincerely thank our readers and advertisers for their support over the years.

Now, we’re excited to share the news that starting with our next edition, you’ll get all the best local journalism you love from the Wytheville Enterprise & Messenger as well as coverage of Wythe and Bland counties in our new, expanded print publication.

The new newspaper will include stories, photos, advertising and more from both communities as we look to enhance our readership throughout the region.

Thank you for your continued support of local journalism in our community, and we hope you enjoy your new Enterprise & Messenger!