On Sunday, Aug. 13, Adwolfe Free Will Baptist Church on Grubmore Road in Marion will celebrate its 60th anniversary.

A church news release said, “There are many to thank, among them all the charter members who had a vision for a church on the hill on Grubmore Road.

We would not have been able to do it without the generous deeding of land either by donation or for a small fee. Josephine Anderson Gollehon donated the land for the church. Harry, Helen, and Lawrence Richardson and Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Rouse donated the land for the parsonage and fellowship hall.”

The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. with singing by The Willing followed by preaching at 11 a.m. with former pastor, the Rev. Bob Surber, bringing the message.

Pastor Eddie Foster and the congregation invite the community to join the celebration.