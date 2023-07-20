Charlie Jones of Downtown Wytheville thanked council on July 10 for the town’s help in making for what he called a great Fourth of July event.

Jones said officials estimate around 7,000 people flooded downtown for the day, making the Fourth celebration the largest single-day event, in terms of attendance, in town history. He added that every business he’d talked to reported record sales with several selling out.

Town Manager Brian Freeman echoed Jones’ sentiments, saying thanking the group for putting on a great event.

Freeman also thanked first responders who staffed the event and kept things safe. He said that emergency medical service workers treated 17 people during the day, many of them for heat-related problems.

Freeman also thanks first responders for their work on public safety camps that were held this month, guiding 30 youngsters through myriad activities, capped off with a visit from a helicopter to Withers Park.

Freeman also passed along gratitude expressed by many town employees for getting July 3 off. He told council that police have been stepping up speed enforcement in several areas of the town.

In other news, Town Council re-appointed Dennis Manuel to the Building Code Appeals Board for a five-year term, expiring July 26, 2028.

Council also unanimously approved slight changes to the town’s Freedom of Information Act policy, putting it in line with requirements instituted by the code on July 1.

Members were also unanimous in authorizing Freeman to sign documents for an application from the Department of Agriculture for funding to buy a new trash truck and a Desert Aire unit at the community center.

Freeman was authorized, too, to execute a contract for temporary legal services for the town.

Town Council members also discussed having Wytheville sponsor a Sept. 11 commemoration event, feeding first responders.