An Aug. 1 probation revocation hearing has been set against a Tazewell County woman convicted of concealing her boyfriend’s body underneath her son’s Bland County mobile home.

Leslie R. Hackler, 51, is also accused of violating her probation on an unrelated drug possession conviction.

According to court records, Hackler started three years of probation in August 2021 after her Bland County convictions. She was sentenced to serve six months in jail on the two felonies.

In a violation letter, a probation officer described Hackler’s adjustment to supervision as “poor.”

“…She has received community complaints about her behavior, had multiple positive drug screens and failed to report to sanctioned drug treatment,” the letter said.

According to the letter, Hackler tested positive for methamphetamines two times in April.

“Ms. Hacker was sanctioned to begin Radford Counseling on May 2, 2023,” the letter said. “She left the premises after her appointment with this Officer and never returned for her treatment assessment that was scheduled for 1 p.m. the same day.”

Hackler’s probation revocation was originally set for July 18, but the hearing was continued.

In June, Hackler was convicted of violating her probation on a Tazewell County conviction for selling or giving a firearm to a felon, according to court records.

She was given a five-year suspended sentence and assessed $1,651.09 in court costs.

Hackler’s son, Justin Michael Hackler, is still awaiting trial in the 2020 slaying of Leslie Hackler’s boyfriend, 45-year-old David Allen Hayes of Gratton.

Police said they found Hayes’ body under Justin Hackler’s Bland County trailer. Before the discovery, Justin Hackler told people he’d buried a black bear beneath his residence.

Facing charges of second-degree murder, using a firearm in commission of a felony, conspiring to conceal a dead body and concealing a dead body, Justin Hackler is set to face a jury on Aug. 28.

He’s being held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

Felony charged reduced against one-time Democratic leader

Accused of taking a truck without the owner’s permission, the onetime chair of Bland County’s Democratic party was convicted of a reduced charge on July 13.

Elizabeth Ann Umbarger of Bland was convicted of trespassing to interfere during her Wythe County General District Court hearing.

She was given a 30-day suspended jail sentence, placed on unsupervised probation for a year and assessed $546 in court costs.

Umbarger was initially charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, a felony, after the former manager of Wytheville’s public library, Anita Libby, took out a warrant against her.

In a criminal complaint, Libby said she allowed Umbarger to use her pickup while she was helping her following surgery.

Libby claimed that Umbarger said she owed her $30,000 even though she paid her weekly.

“After she came after me for plus $30,000 I told her to give me my keys and I’d drive her home,” Libby wrote. “She refused and drove the truck off.”

Umbarger was free on bond while awaiting trial.